BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as Treasury yields lag

EUR/USD clears a key Fibo but bulls seem timid

Retail sales key for dollar vs yen after breaking 109 support

Sterling bears defer, bulls eye cloud base resistance by 1.3834

April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wedensday as Treasury yields lagged gains in euro zone debt yields, shrugging off price-pressure hints in the Fed's beige book as investors awaited a key U.S. retail sales report.

EUR/USD galloped up toward mid-March highs by 1.2000, and the dollar index has already retraced half of its February-March advance, with the 50% Fibo of 2021's recovery nearby at 91.32.

The EUR/USD and dollar index are both threatening major dollar sell signals on potential weekly closes above 1.1976 and below 91.558, respectively . Given the ECB is doing its best to dissuade further local yield and euro gains and expected defense of large 1.2000 option barriers, gains may be limited .

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed commitments to remain highly supportive of financial conditions until the risks from the pandemic recede.

Powell played down the likelihood of the Fed raising rates next year, but reiterated that the tapering of asset purchases would begin "when we have made substantial further progress towards our goals from last December."

Beige book highlights pointed to broadening growth, but also supply-chain issues and some problems finding workers in certain sectors. Treasury yields inched off their session highs after the report and U.S. tech stocks lost ground in late trading.

Thursday's March retail sales are forecast to have risen 5.9% m/m in what's expected to be part of the strongest rise in GDP in Q2 since the 1980s.

Sterling continued its rebound away from repeated lows near 1.3670, reaching its highest in five days, but now facing the cloud base and kijun at 1.3835/37 . This month's EUR/GBP rebound has lost momentum after surging from the lower to upper 30-day Bolli band in just three sessions.

USD/JPY broke April's prior low at 109 and the key 23.6% Fibo of 2021's swift recovery and the 200-week moving average there . Wednesday's modest bounce in Treasury yields staved off a bigger breakdown.

Disappointing Japanese machinery orders and pandemic anxiety 100 days before the delayed summer Olympics are due to begin will keep JGB yields low, while also favoring Japanese risk-off flows into the yen.

Surging commodity prices and a weaker dollar boosted AUD/USD and other commodity-linked currencies. Expected strong demand from China and the U.S. are underpinning commodities exporters. Australian employment data are out Thursday.

The highly anticipated listing of Coinbase produced a 362-429 trading range and is last up 31%, as bitcoin edged off yet another record high.

Thursday data also include, weekly jobless claims, April Empire and Philly Fed indexes, March industrial production the April NAHB.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

