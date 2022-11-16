BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as strong US retail sales only slow dollar slide

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index inched slightly higher after unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales were followed by below-forecast import/export prices, industrial production and NAHB, which sustained peak U.S. inflation and 2023 Fed policy pivot narratives.

Diminished anxieties over Tuesday's reports of missiles hitting Poland also reduced the dollar's safe-haven attraction.

The dollar is oversold and spent Wednesday consolidating a selloff that started this month following soft CPI and PPI reports, which increased Treasury yield curve inversions and pricing of sizeable Fed rate cuts starting in H2 of 2023.

EUR/USD rose 0.1%, again tangling with 200-day moving average resistance at 1.0424 after Tuesday's 1.0481 EBS peak nearly retraced half of 2022's slide at 1.0505.

Though ECB doves made the case for caution in policy tightening , euro zone inflation is at record highs while price growth in the U.S. has retreated since peaking in June. Further Fed tightening is now seen as potentially harmful, speeding the transition from rate hikes to cuts .

The ECB risks remaining behind the inflation curve and forced to continue raising rates even as markets factor in Fed reductions next year, driving yield spreads further in EUR/USD's favor.

Sterling rose 0.17%, with UK inflation at a 41-year high of 11.1% , suggesting the BoE might have to hike rates to more than the implied 4.5% peak.

Gilts yields have tumbled since September's fiscal fiasco, but with that UK risk premium now gone markets will be driven largely by data and BoE expectations.

USD/JPY rose 0.25%, with the oversold pair tucked in a tight range below the 100-DMA and above Tuesday's 137.665 trend low. A close below the daily cloud base could put the 200-DMA at 133.11 in play.

High-beta currencies and cryptos weakened as global recession fears increased and commodity prices fell.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

