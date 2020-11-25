BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as dollar succumbs to flagging recovery signs

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Wednesday under the weight of falling Treasury yields after surprisingly weak personal income and a second unexpected weekly increase in jobless claims indicated dwindling fiscal relief programs and an expanding COVID-19 pandemic were taking a toll.

With the fiscal support outlook clouded by two Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the U.S. Senate majority and potentially push the prospects of a relief bill beyond the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, focus has shifted to potential Fed action to support the recovery while widespread vaccine deployment is awaited.

The market showed little reaction to minutes from the latest Fed meeting, when policymakers judged immediate adjustments to the pace and composition of asset purchases as unnecessary, while acknowledging that circumstances could shift to warrant such changes.

Policymakers noted that the Fed could provide more accommodation if appropriate by increases in the pace of purchases or by shifting to longer maturities .

Though it has been negatively correlated to stocks, Wednesday's dollar weakness came despite a stocks pullback following fresh record highs and before the long U.S. holiday weekend and month-end rebalancing.

EUR/USD surpassed its prior November high at 1.1920, drawing closer to its down trend-line from 2007 and 2014 peaks, now at 1.1955, and the 1.2014 pandemic peak from September.

This drive to break through long-term resistance has slowed down slightly amid lingering Brexit and EU recovery fund uncertainty . German Chancellor Angela Merkel was reported as saying that Germany will not be able to keep in place its financial lifeline for businesses forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic through the whole winter .

Sterling ran up close to its down trend-line across 2007 and 2014 highs at 1.3427, just ahead of September's 1.3481 pandemic peak and the 2019 high at 1.3516.

Sterling bulls continue to bet on a Brexit deal being done, the dollar remaining weak and the potential for a major breakout to 2018's highs by the 50% Fibo of the 2014-2020 slide at 1.4303 .

USD/JPY consolidated after Tuesday's failed 104.67 Fibo resistance breakout in line with general dollar softening.

The pullback held above minor support at 104.21-23 , but Wednesday's tenkan cross below the kijun kept the bias bearish.

Trading in the high-beta currencies was also subdued and made more so by broad-based consolidation of risk-on trades.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

