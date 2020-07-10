BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD turns higher, dollar slips as risk rebounds

July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped, allowing EUR/USD to reverse overnight losses, as COVID-19 treatments and vaccines optimism tempered risk aversion over surging U.S. infections, while sterling gains targeted its 200-day moving average .

An unexpectedly large rebound in French May industrial output, nearly erasing April’s pandemic plunge , and lingering optimism the EU will narrow differences over its pandemic recovery plan at the July 17-18 meeting helped the euro.

The rebound in stocks, despite China's rally finally stumbling after the country's state funds announced stake cuts in companies , diminished safe-haven dollar demand.

EUR/USD uncovered demand by the 21- and 30-day moving averages near the 1.1255 EBS session low. The uptrend off March’s pandemic panic lows needs a weekly close above the 200-week moving average and the 38.2% Fibo of the 2018-20 drop at 1.1335/69 to gain fresh momentum, something to watch for after next week’s EU meeting.

GBP/USD’s rebound was capped just below Thursday’s 1.3669 July high by the upper 21-day Bolli, in a consolidative session marked by dollar weakness lending support to sterling. Given the UK is seen suffering the sharpest major-economy peak-to-trough 2020 GDP slide from the pandemic, according to Moody’s , along with Brexit uncertainty, sterling's recent risk-on recovery against the dollar and euro may be vulnerable .

The yen surrendered some intraday haven gains as stocks rebounded, along with Treasury-JGB yield spreads, but USD/JPY’s fall to a 106.635 EBS low breached the June 26 swing low at 106.80, as well as the weekly kijun and monthly tenkan props at 106.70, before recovering.

A bearish close below the 106.70 Ichimoku pivot points may be forestalled, along with a retest of the May-June lows by 106, but the 21-day moving average has gone from support earlier in the month to resistance, last at 107.23.

Global risk gauge AUD/JPY flirted with a bearish close below its 30-day moving average that has underpinned prices since April, now at 74.34 .

High-beta and emerging market currencies were mostly soggy following the hiccup in China's bull market and USD/CNY ending the week right by the pivotal 7.0 level.

Copper's first new 2020 highs since January inspired little fanfare, nor did oil’s rebound from Thursday’s drop.

Thursday’s June retail sales update will take the economic spotlight, forecast at +4.5% following May’s surprisingly strong 17.7% recovery that was goosed by re-openings and pent-up demand that is fading and faces potential headwinds from renewed pandemic mitigation efforts.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.