BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since 2002 in rowdy risk retreat

July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied 1.4% on Tuesday as EUR/USD wilted beneath a series of significant lows through 1.0340 in the face of mounting European recession fears brought on by dwindling natural gas supplies and impending rate hikes to fight inflation.

The Dutch benchmark for European natural gas prices surged double-digits at one point -- as Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike -- and ended up 7.5%, while U.S. natgas slid roughly 5%. The Norwegian government later on Tuesday intervened to end the strike .

Highlighting the disparity in energy security, euro zone natural gas prices had increased to more than nine times the U.S. benchmark.

Forecast-beating U.S. May factory orders -- boosted by an 8.9% surge in petroleum and coal products -- added to the U.S.-Europe economic contrast.

Commodity prices collapsed, led by a roughly $10/bbl dive in crude oil and 5% dive in copper on concerns that central bank inflation fighting -- such as the RBA's second 50bp rate hike in as many meetings -- would choke global demand.

Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said the ECB should focus on fighting inflation and cautioned against trying to push down borrowing costs on the euro zone's southern rim .

China COVID testing measures also cast a pall over markets fearful of further economic disruption , encouraging the flow of funds out of riskier assets and into the haven dollar and yen.

EUR/USD's big support break left just the 76.4% Fibo of the 2000-08 rise at 1.0072 as support ahead of parity .

Risk-sensitive GBP/USD sunk 1.3%, hitting its lowest since its pandemic trough in March 2020 and buffeted by a fresh government crisis after Britain's finance and health ministers resigned.

USD/JPY was flat in choppy range trading as the two haven currencies were both heavily in demand.

USD/JPY might need the U.S. jobs data into week's end to support Treasury yields and stocks enough to break out above its 24-year highs at 137 toward resistance near 140 .

AUD/USD fell 1.1% after the RBA ramped up rate hikes with other central banks, encouraging more jitters in the ranks of risk traders, with commodities also in full retreat from recent peaks.

Aussie is danger-close to the 50% Fibo of the entire pandemic wide at 0.6758, a break below which could target the 61.8% and monthly cloud base by 0.6464.

Similar dollar damage was done to kiwi and the Canadian dollar, though Norway's crown took a 2.3% hit amid plunging oil prices and the Norwegian oil and gas workers strike, since squashed.

USD/CNH was up 0.25% as speculation about U.S. reducing trade tariffs crossed with ongoing COVID lockdown concerns and fiscal stimulus plans.

Bitcoin and ether were roughly flat and down 1.6%, respectively, erasing most of Monday's bounces.

U.S. jobs data looms over the next three days. If the still incredibly tight U.S. labor market meets or beats expectations this week, short-term Treasury yields could firm, which would further support the dollar .

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.