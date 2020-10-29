BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles on safe-haven dollar buying, ECB, US data

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar surged against the euro on Thursday as indications of more easing from the ECB in December combined with pandemic-related safe-haven flows and unexpectedly strong U.S. GDP to favor the U.S. currency.

Surprisingly low U.S. jobless claims bolstered the dollar-positive data, while European pandemic lockdowns and a dire U.S. COVID-19 warning augmented the safe-haven bid.

The dollar index rose back above the trendline stretching down from March's pandemic peak .

EUR/USD fell to a one-month low, probing the 100-day moving average at 1.1650 -- which it surpassed on May 26 -- and broke below the daily cloud base for the first time in five months.

A close below September's 1.16125 low on EBS would focus attention on Fibos of the March-September 1.0636-2014 uptrend. The 38.2% Fibo at 1.1488 is just below the 61.8% of the rise from mid-June lows at 1.1491 and the March 9 initial pandemic peak at 1.1495.

Ten-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads fell to their most negative since March.

The EUR/USD-dominated dollar index has its sights on 100-day moving average resistance at 94.30 and is tangling with the cloud top at 94.07.

The dollar also received a lift from rebounding Treasury yields after the +7.4% quarter-on-quarter GDP, which erased three-quarters of the Q2 collapse.

Recovering Treasury yields and U.S. stocks fueled USD/JPY's rebound from 104.02, by September's key 104.00 low .

USD/JPY cleared resistance at 104.50 and formed a bullish engulfing candlestick after making the 104.00/02 double-bottom. Tuesday's high and the daily tenkan at 104.89 are the next hurdle, followed by Monday's 105.055 peak.

GBP/USD's slide ended a five-week streak of higher lows, but held above the 100-day moving average at 1.2871 and the last daily swing low at 1.2860.

Sterling faces long-term technical warning signs as the UK tries avoid major pandemic lockdowns and a no-deal Brexit.

AUD/USD dived to 0.7002, by September's lows and the lower 30-day Bolli band. The RBA is seen cutting rates at their Nov. 3 meeting.

AUD/JPY's breakdown this week below October and September correction lows may presage a bearish reversal of AUD/USD's March-September pandemic recovery.

The S&P 500, at the nexus of recent FX risk-off flows, held above September's risk-off lows.

WTI fell to four-month lows, and metals were also heavy.

Euro zone Q3 GDP and October inflation, U.S. September personal consumption and expenditures, October Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment are among Friday's data.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.