BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles as US data spurs pre-Fed inflation debate

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index surged on Friday, producing its biggest rally in five months after data showed surging labor costs while underlying inflation remained strong as markets prepare for the Fed's meeting next week.

The data fostered increased bets on Fed rate hikes and included a forecast-beating +0.6% increase in personal spending and a 3.6% core PCE inflation rate for a third month, well above the Fed's 2% target.

The data also showed Q3 wages and salaries surged 1.5%, their most since 1984 , while University of Michigan 1-year consumer inflation expectations rose to 4.8% from 4.6% and Chicago PMI prices paid hit a 42-year high .

That followed above-forecast euro zone GDP and inflation , though the ECB's meeting on Thursday showed policymakers were reluctant to act on rising prices.

The Treasury curve flattened as markets firmed up pricing of at least two 25bp Fed rate hikes next year, the first in June, suggesting markets doubt the tightening cycle will last long.

Still, the data reinforced the notion the Fed has more potential to raise rates than other central banks, helping the dollar gain against low- and high-beta currencies alike.

The dollar index surged beyond the 21-day moving average that had contained it for four days, pulling away from the uptrend line from June that it tested during the last two sessions and possibly shredding shorts established during Thursday's dive beneath prior October lows.

EUR/USD fell 1.07% to its lowest since Oct. 13, nearly hitting October's 1.1522 nadir as it tumbled from Thursday's flash high at 1.1692.

A close below the 200-week moving average at 1.1569 would be the first since July 2020 and expose the 50% Fibo of the pandemic rally and March 2020 high at 1.1925/95 on EBS.

GBP/USD fell 0.78% to its lowest since Oct. 14. Friday's intraweek low is by the weekly tenkan at 1.3662. Last week's rallies were capped near the weekly kijun and 50% Fibo of the June-September drop at 1.3831. The 38.2% and 50% Fibo's of the September-October rebound at 1.3673/23 are also on-close pivot points.

The BoE meeting looms on Thursday, with the market showing about a 50% chance of the MPC kicking off an aggressive rate hiking cycle .

Rate-sensitive USD/JPY was up 0.3%, helped by Fed rate-hike pricing, which U.S. stocks tolerated reasonably well.

If next week's ISM and ADP reports ahead of Wednesday's Fed reinforce rate hike expectations, USD/JPY could have another go at October's multi-year highs, with no apparent opposition from the BOJ .

AUD/USD fell 0.3%, deriving little support from surging Australian yields after RBA abandoning its yield curve control target . It ran into 50% Fibo and 200-DMA resistance ahead of Tuesday's RBA meeting .

Bitcoin and either gained roughly over 2%, with ether earlier making a record high.

ISM October manufacturing data is Monday's highlight, followed by the non-manufacturing ISM and ADP on Wednesday before the Fed announcement.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

