BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles as Powell sends yields, dollar higher

March 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied to three-month highs on Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated no concerns about the recent surge in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields as he pursues far-off goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation.

Powell said he would only become concerned about rising bond yields if they were part of a disorderly move or persistent tightening of financial conditions .

Markets interpreted these comments as a sign that Treasury yields would be allowed to rise in line with the expectation of faster economic growth as pandemic restraints recede and fiscal stimulus bridges the demand gap.

EUR/USD fell toward this year's lows and USD/JPY neared 8-month highs as 10-year Treasury yields surged from 1.47% before Powell's appearance to about 1.55% while the yield curve bear steepened.

That left EUR/USD threatening the weekly kijun and this year's low at 1.1975/52 after failing to close above the weekly tenkan at 1.2150 in rebound attempts during the last three weeks and on course to close below the 100-day and 21-week moving averages at 1.2033/30.

The hefty $21bln IMM net EUR/USD spec short remains a weight on EUR/USD, which appears to be in a precarious position. EU COVID vaccinations lag the U.S. and euro zone retail spending unexpectedly plunged in January , while U.S. spending surged due to fiscal stimulus . Meanwhile, the ECB has expressed concern about rising yields .

The dollar index burst above its pivotal 100-DMA and was close to confirming that the pandemic downtrend has reversed, following a pattern very similar to 2017-18 . The breakout target on such a reversal is 3.5% above current levels.

USD/JPY accelerated its recent rally, clearing the 50% Fibo of the pandemic downtrend at 107.16 and notching its biggest percent gain in two months. Dollar shorts have been squeezed as 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads surged 90bp from August to pre-pandemic levels by 1.4%.

USD/JPY's next target is the 61.8% Fibo of the pandemic downtrend at 108.23. So far, heavily overbought daily studies have failed to reverse the advance, which has now claimed key weekly hurdles as well .

Sterling succumbed to the dollar's yield-driven advance, but losses were limited by demand near the 21-day moving average at 1.3910. The 0.3% drop in EUR/GBP showed the pound still retaining some dominance tied to faster UK vaccinations despite post-Brexit friction over Northern Ireland .

AUD/USD and other high-beta currencies' early gains evaporated after Powell.

Even a 5% rise in oil prices after OPEC+ mostly stuck to their production cuts for another month couldn't bail out commodity currencies, particularly with copper leading a slide in metals prices.

The focus Friday will be on the U.S. monthly employment report.

