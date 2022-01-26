BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles as Fed sticks to tightening plans

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Wednesday after the Fed affirmed its intention to fight inflation by ending asset purchases by March, starting rate hikes "soon" and preparing for balance sheet runoff.

Treasury yields rose during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference and stocks fell, both of which favored the dollar.

Powell said that both sides of the Fed’s mandate were calling for a move away from highly accommodative policy, the labor market was consistent with maximum employment and that there was broad agreement on the FOMC that it would soon be time to raise rates.

He also said that there was quite a bit of room to raise rates without dampening employment.

Ahead of the Fed, the dollar managed modest gains versus the euro and a substantial rally against the haven yen as stock markets had continued to recover from Monday's intraday plunge, which kept short-term U.S yields supported on the expectation the FOMC would stick to recent tightening plans, as it did.

EUR/USD was down 0.54% and approaching December's 1.1221 low, having broken below its uptrend line from November's major 1.1186 low.

USD/JPY was up 0.5%, extending its early breakout above resistance at 114.15 toward the kijun at 114.91 and the Jan. 18 swing high at 115.06, before stocks selling capped prices.

Early risk-on selling of the yen was further supported by soaring oil prices that USD/JPY is positively correlated to and which could move sharply higher still .

Sterling lost 0.3%, making new session lows on the Fed, but so far holding above Tuesday's 1.3426 low and nearby 55-day moving average, with the risk-sensitive pair keeping an eye on stocks as they wobbled anew, confronted by the prospect of several Fed rate hikes.

USD/CAD fell early with stocks firm, then briefly spiked higher after the BoC delayed hiking rates at Wednesday's meeting amid Omicron uncertainty , only to be driven to new peaks and a 0.38% gain after the Fed.

After Fed Chair Powell repeated commented about rates being the Fed's main policy tool, money markets started pricing in more than the previous four 25bp rate hikes for this year. That as the ECB is priced to hike rates 10bp, the BOJ none, with only the BoE competing to keep pace with the Fed.

U.S Q4 GDP and core PCE data is out on Thursday, along with jobless claims, durable goods orders and pending home sales. Friday features December's core PCE, personal income, spending and savings, the ECI and Michigan consumer sentiment.

