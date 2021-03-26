BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD trims week's losses slightly

March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar's broad rally stopped in its tracks on Friday as a rebound in major stock markets and an unexpectedly strong German Ifo report kept EUR/USD from breaching Thursday's 4-month low.

Diminishing vaccine angst also allowed sterling to extend its recovery from the previous session's low .

The dollar index was spared a substantial setback as USD/JPY surged to key resistance at its 109.85 high in early trading, in line with rising Treasury yields and stocks and rapid unwinding of long haven yen trades more broadly .

EUR/USD's bounce, which failed to clear Thursday's high, is still being looked at skeptically and may just be a pre-weekend consolidation of this week's breakdown below key supports .

This week's unexpectedly large drops in weekly jobless claims and University of Michigan March consumer sentiment report reinforced the broader view that the U.S. economy is primed for a rapid recovery, sped along by fresh fiscal stimulus and a rapid COVID-19 vaccination path.

This all has to be weighed against the impact of the Suez Canal blockage that is lifting commodity and shipping costs and further stretching strained supply chains.

An emerging concern for markets is rising geopolitical, commercial and strategic friction between China and other countries , particularly in the West , though it has not triggered significant derisking flows.

The standout currency was the retreating yen, which lost ground across the board as its haven status worked against it with stocks rallying and government yields in Europe and the U.S. higher versus JGB yields.

USD/JPY's advance was capped right at key resistance from June's high at 109.85. Prices backed off from there as Treasury yields also slipped from session highs, allowing USD/JPY's overbought hourly studies to correct.

The BOJ's policy tweaks may allow the bank to intervene less, but they'll have little impact on the economy or the yen.

Sterling's rebound ran into sellers at the pivotal 55-day moving average it plunged below on Tuesday. Cable might need the EUR/GBP downtrend to break February and March lows to revive its pandemic and post-Brexit uptrend.

AUD/USD's rebound from Thursday's failed attempt to break February's 0.7564 low only got as far as the bottom of the daily cloud prices plunged below this week.

The focus next week will be on Wednesday's Q1-end and ADP, Thursday's claims and manufacturing ISM and Friday's non-farm payrolls report that will be released with many markets closed for Good Friday.

