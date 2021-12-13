BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD trims dip as Treasury yields drop with stocks on Omicron

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index held onto modest gains by late U.S. trade on Monday but was well off its highs as Treasury yields slid in the face of falling stocks, while Omicron uncertainties and Fed event risks also loomed over markets.

Omicron angst increased after the WHO said the variant poses a "very high" global risk, though data on severity was limited .

The rapid spread of Omicron in Britain and research suggesting booster shots are needed to fend off the variant prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say Britain faces a "tidal wave" of Omicron cases, souring risk acceptance and sterling.

EUR/USD recovered most of Monday's early dip toward last week's lows.

Sterling fell 0.4% on the pandemic headlines and drop in stocks, which further reduced dwindling probabilities of a BoE rate hike on Thursday. Sterling traded largely in line with stocks, rising early and falling to session lows in late London trading as stocks slid.

If the Fed proceeds with doubling the pace of tapering and dot plots point to at least as many rate hikes as the market has already priced in, and the BoE again passes on hiking rates, sterling's 1.3162 Dec. 8 low by twin Fibos would be in play again .

EUR/USD was down 0.19% as bearish divergence between the policy normalizing Fed and ultra-cautious ECB has contained recent rebound attempts , including Monday's.

Germany's 6.0% year-on-year inflation and wholesale prices rise of 16.6% in November, the highest since the series started in 1962 , will keep some pressure on the ECB to wind down emergency asset purchases, though probably not raise rates next year. As with all central bank policy and market forecasts, the path of the pandemic remains a key factor.

USD/JPY was marginally higher, losing modest, earlier gains as the haven yen advanced more than the dollar amid risk-off flows as stocks retreated.

USD/JPY is on hold above its tenkan and cloud top at 113.26, but with sellers so far capping rallies toward the 21-day moving average near 114 and the kijun at 114.03.

The Australian and Canadian dollars both fell about 0.55% versus the U.S. dollar amid risk-off flows and worries about a China slow-down.

Bitcoin and ether fell roughly 6% and 8%, still trying to find their footing after the Dec. 4 spikes lower.

The New York Fed reported November consumer year-ahead inflation expectations at 6.0% from 5.7% in October, with the 3-year dipping to 4.0% from 4.2%. The survey also showed year-ahead earnings expectations at 2.8% versus 3.0% in October, with inflation seen rising more than twice as fast as earnings .

U.S. PPI is out on Tuesday, but Wednesday's retail sales are the main data event risk ahead of the Fed announcements and press conference later in that day.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

