BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD surges to 7-week high past 1.20 as dollar wilts

April 19 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled broadly on Monday, sending EUR/USD to 7-week highs past major resistance at 1.2000 as euro zone yields surging faster than rising Treasury yields, depriving the U.S. currency of interest-rate support.

EUR/USD scored its biggest daily gain in nine sessions as markets heeded the Fed's well-advertised determination to keep policy accommodative despite an expected surge in growth and inflation this year.

Meanwhile, the ECB meets on Thursday, which is seen as a preliminary venue for discussing eventual reduction of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme buying or other normalization prospects once pandemic pressures have been alleviated.

But given EUR/USD's rapid recovery this month and 10-year Bund yields nearing two-month highs, the ECB may be cautious about sending a euro-bullish, hawkish message .

EUR/USD neared 100-day moving average, daily cloud top and Fibo resistance at 1.2057/92/1.03.

Sterling surged over 1% toward major resistance by 1.40 and a nearly one-month high as England's pandemic reopening and rapid vaccinations have started to show up in a near doubling of people heading to shops, far outpacing already high expectations .

This ahead of a busy week for UK data that some expect will affirm a rapid reopening expansion and less need for BoE accommodation. A close above mid-March highs by 1.4000 and the 61.8% Fibo of this year's retreat at 1.4022 could see the 1.4240 February peak put in play .

USD/JPY hit its lowest in seven weeks, finding some badly needed options and ABC correction support at 108. Monday's 0.63% slide took out an up trend-line from March at 108.62 that hefty net spec longs were hoping would support prices.

Instead, Monday's 108.01 low on EBS fell below the 108.28-110.42 range that this year's net long positions were acquired up to the day before its 2021 peak of 110.97 .

Below circa-108 supports the next key props are at 107.77/75 and 106.78.

The broader dollar index's Q2 blues due to retreating Treasury yields sent it to measured objective and 100-DMA support by 91.00, with March's 90.626 low next support if 91.00 gives way .

Aussie rallied close to the daily cloud top 0.7785, but lagged behind the other majors' gains versus the dollar, instead keeping pace with USD/CNH's more subdued 0.3% drop.

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply for a fourth day, but bitcoin remained well above Sunday's 51,541 low, though well off this month's 64,895 record high .

Other than UK data and the ECB meeting on Thursday, this week is light on important events until initial April PMIs released toward week's end.

