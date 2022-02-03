BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD surges higher as ECB shift eclipses hawkish BoE

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index tumbled on Thursday, exacerbating what is shaping up to be its worst week since March 2020 after the ECB and BoE meetings ended more hawkishly than expected, sending Treasury yield spreads over Bunds and Gilts lower and the U.S. currency near crucial supports .

The BoE delivered the 25bps rate rise that markets expected but close voting nearly produced a 50bp hike , while and the ECB finally showed more concern about inflation and flexibility to fight it .

The dollar had already fallen this week to correct its post-Fed dollar surge, likely accentuated by month-end position squaring, as the market appeared close to peak pricing for Fed rate hikes.

After the ECB, December Euribor were down a massive 19bp, implying 45bp of ECB rate hikes by year-end. But December Eurodollars failed to make new trend lows, with four to five rate hikes still implied.

EUR/GBP prices soared about 1% as the ECB repricing took the market by surprise, while probability of another 25bp BoE rate hike in March actually weakened.

U.S. claims and ISM services data were close to forecast.

But the ongoing drop in the ISM toward pre-pandemic levels, though with historically high prices paid readings, will be watched with Friday's payrolls report and after the Omicron drag wanes ahead of the key March Fed meeting .

EUR/USD was up more than 1.3% to its highest since January's 1.1483 peak, having breached the falling 100-day moving average at 1.1432 for the first time since plunging below it in June.

Ten-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads spiked up 12bp, retesting December's -1.68% high as the market priced in overdue ECB tightening amid record high euro zone inflation .

GBP/USD was only up 0.2% as the hawkish BoE meeting also came amid a broader risk aversion, partly due to central bank tightening.

BoE rate hikes are seen peaking next year and sooner than the Fed's now that the BoE has a 50bp head start.

The influential 200-DMA now just below January's 1.3748 peak could be next if Friday's payrolls report is anywhere near as grim as ADP's 301k drop .

USD/JPY was up 0.42% as Treasury-JGB yields spreads climbed in reaction to much bigger European yield rises. Because the BOJ's yield curve control caps 10-year yields at 20bp, now nearby, and the policy rate at -0.1%, the rise in Treasury yields faced no JGB competition .

Prices ran into resistance near 115 and the 50% Fibo of the post-Fed rally slide at 114.92 bulls need a close above to shake off this week's dive toward key cloud support.

High-beta currencies and cryptos were sluggish due to falling stocks,

Friday features U.S. and Canadian jobs reports.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

