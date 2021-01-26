BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD surfs the cloud higher as markets await Fed

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The dollar fell as markets prepared for Wednesday's conclusion of the Fed's meeting , which is expected to produce no policy changes while reaffirming an accommodative stance even in the face of inflation expectations that soared after the start of the pandemic .

EUR/USD again found buyers above its rising daily cloud. Chair Jerome Powell's news conference may help decide whether investors add to reflation trades funded with cheap dollars and, potentially, propel EUR/USD toward another assault on last week's 1.2190 high on EBS by the 21-day moving average and Kijun line, last at 1.2193/22015.

Increasing travel restrictions and vaccine supply concerns in Europe were offset by a hopeful drop in BTP yields as Italy deals with political leadership issues in the midst of the pandemic .

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats in the U.S. Senate will act alone to approve a fresh round of coronavirus stimulus if Republicans do not support the measure .

Schumer informed Democratic senators a vote on a budget resolution, a possible first step toward passing another round of coronavirus relief using a procedural tool called "reconciliation," could come as early as next week .

This could bolster expectations that some kind of trimmed down version of the Biden plan is expected before extended jobless benefits and other supports end in March.

Risk-sensitive GBP/USD rebounded away from 21-day moving average support and probed its 1.3745 trend highs. It has yet to establish a daily range wholly above 1.3700 despite its successive peaks . There's scant historical resistance until 2018's 1.4377 high.

USD/JPY remains under pressure from the falling daily cloud base and the pandemic down trend-line, last at 103.87/4.00. The Fed's embrace of inflation and the BOJ's acknowledged inability to end deflation mean USD/JPY may continue to struggle under the influence of negative real Treasury-JGB yield spreads .

USD/JPY bears need last week's 103.33 ABC-objective low to be broken to bring the 102.595 EBS trend low back into play.

Aussie and most high-beta currencies firmed after recent setbacks.

The AUD/JPY global risk gauge, which broke below its 21-DMA and up trend-line from late November on Monday again found support near 79.61, the 23.6% Fibo of the rise from the Nov. 19 pullback low, and is set to close well above the up trend-line at 80.08.

Talk of retail trading exuberance potentially distorting pricing of certain stocks added to concerns that super-easy monetary and fiscal policies may create asset bubbles and financial market risk.

December durable goods orders precede the FOMC meeting conclusion and press conference.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

