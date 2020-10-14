BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD stuck as yen leads havens, Brexit helps pound

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar stagnated versus the euro but surrendered ground to the safe-haven yen over stimulus and pandemic concerns, while sterling stole the show on signs EU-UK trade talks would extend past this week's deadline .

Sterling swung from an early dive to 1.2865 on Brexit and pandemic concerns to a 1.3065 high just shy of this week and month's 1.3083 high.

With the pandemic raging across Europe it is in both the UK and EU's interest to avert a no-deal Brexit shock, though Britain has the most to lose if talks fail.

GBP/USD's rally stopped near the 50% Fibo of September's slide at 1.3079 for a third day. Falling U.S. stocks also kept sterling and other risk-sensitive currencies in check, as the potential for a delay in pandemic relief spending until January weighed on equities.

EUR/USD hit a seven-day low of 1.17185 on EBS in London morning trading before rebounding to 1.1771 with the GBP/USD on reduced Brexit angst.

But U.S. stocks weakness and news France declared a public health state of emergency starting Saturday put the onus back on bulls , particularly with the up trendline off September's low now above Wednesday's 1.1771 high, which was near the 30-day moving average.

USD/JPY fell just below the 50% Fibo of the recovery from September's 104.00 low at 105.05 due to falling Treasury-JGB yield spreads and stocks.

Risk that political gridlock before and after the Nov. 3 U.S. election could leave the U.S. economy in the lurch is diminishing the dollar's safe haven premium versus the yen.

Repeated option expiries by 105 may slow USD/JPY's fall, along with October's 104.95 low on EBS, but the likelihood of ongoing risk-aversion and depressed Treasury yields favors further losses.

The aussie is in a tricky spot against the haven dollar and yen heading into Thursday's Australian employment report, despite Wednesday's USD/CNH drop.

That view might change if USD/CNH and USD/CNY break below 2019 lows at 6.6710 and 6.6685, respectively, even after the PBOC scrapped yuan forwards reserve requirements, as demand for the yuan is impressive .

Above-forecast U.S. PPI was a minor real yield demerit for the dollar. Data focus shifts to weekly jobless claims data Thursday and retail sales on Friday.

