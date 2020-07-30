BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD strikes new highs as dollar rebound falters

July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar surrendered modest overnight gains it had made on post-Fed and month-end profit-taking as dour U.S. claims data and fiscal aid uncertainty yanked U.S. Treasury yields toward historic lows, leaving sterling as a prime beneficiary .

An unexpected surge in continuing jobless claims and a second weekly rise in initial claims reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s warning on Wednesday that the recovery was slowing due to coronavirus setbacks .

Meanwhile, there’s been no tangible progress on a new fiscal support bill , and President Donald Trump’s suggestion that November’s election could be delayed might not facilitate deal-making.

EUR/USD sprang back from a 1.17315 EBS session low in London morning trade to a new two-year high, pushing beyond the 61.8% Fibo of the 2018-2020, 1.2556-1.0636 slide and probing the downtrend line from the 2008 peak.

A close above those hurdles could aid a push toward 1.2000, despite daily RSIs well overbought above 80 and Bolli band spreads near their widest since June and March highs. Big gains through Tuesday may have increased IMM net spec long positions to 2018 extremes.

Germany’s 10.1 Q2 GDP drop was slightly worse than forecast , but July unemployment unexpectedly fell, leaving U.S. claims and GDP as the main drivers.

The dollar index headed toward a bearish monthly close below the 61.8% of its 2017-2020 rise and monthly cloud top. The 76.4% Fibo, uptrend line from 2011 and cloud base are next targets in the 91.36-72 range, while 10-year Treasury yields sank to their lowest since the March 9 panic plunge to record lows.

Sterling surged past the 76.4% Fibo of its December-March collapse at 1.3020, narrowing the gap on the March 9, pre-pandemic peak of 1.3200.

USD/JPY followed its fleeting short profit-taking bounce to 105.30 by another slip toward Wednesday’s 104.77 July low, as the dour U.S. jobs and political headlines failed to trigger a lasting slide in stocks that could cause a rethink about risk-on trades funded with cheap dollars.

USD/JPY appeared headed for its lowest monthly close since 2016, with 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads hitting 40-year lows. Support comes in the 104.10-17 range, then little until March’s 101.18 pandemic plunge low.

High-beta currencies recovered from early losses tied to falling stocks in Europe and the U.S. as S&Ps bounced away from support by 3,200 and the Dow away from its 50-day moving average.

With Friday featuring second-tier U.S. data, focus shifts to next Friday's U.S. employment report.

