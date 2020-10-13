BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD, sterling tumble as risk aversion boosts dollar

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar surged higher against the euro and other major currencies as concerns about pre-election U.S. stimulus prospects , the pandemic and Brexit wore down risk sentiment.

The yen also gained, except against the dollar, while sterling and the Australian dollar dropped as U.S. stocks fell.

The pause in Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine trial over an unexplained illness of a study participant added to market concerns as the pandemic continues to worsen across regions .

No-deal Brexit risks and negative rates ruminating from the BoE pressured sterling lower.

A dive in the October German ZEW index set the bearish tone for the euro as Europe struggles with a second COVID-19 wave.

EUR/USD broke below its uptrend line off September's lows , falling back below daily tenkan support for the first time since clearing it on Oct. 1, now at 1.17635 on EBS.

EUR/USD's positive correlation to the S&P 500 left it at a disadvantage to the haven dollar.

The recent rise above 1.1800 appears to have run into stale IMM spec longs looking to reduce bulky positions.

Those who bought EUR/USD when it dipped to 1.1612 in September will be watching the closer it gets to that area, where daily cloud base and 100-day moving average support will be crucial.

U.S. CPI was mostly on forecast but the core year-over-year missed by a tenth at 1.7% and real average earnings were weak net of revisions , reinforcing the drop in Treasury yields.

COVID closures and a record rise in redundancies in August weighed on sterling, as did an expected wave of job losses , Brexit risk and BOE discussion of negative rates practicalities .

Sterling tumbled from 1.3080, by the 50% Fibo of September's slide , toward Friday's 1.2922 low. Last week's low and the 100-day moving average at 1.2845/17 are key support.

The yen played second fiddle to the dollar as a safe haven, allowing USD/JPY to reclaim a big piece of Monday's slide. The 105.625 high on EBS was close to the 30-day moving average and last Friday and Wednesday's lows near 105.60.

USD/JPY may hold to a modest range inside 105-106 ahead of Thursday's U.S. claims data and Friday's retail sales update.

China trade data and reserve requirement ratio cut for FX forwards, and Tuesday's safe-haven dollar buying, kept USD/CNH above last year's lows, but the market remains attracted to the yuan due to relatively high Chinese interest rates and the rapid economic recovery.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

