BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD steadies, dollar index up by dint of yen's demise

April 19 (Reuters) - Yet again, it was the tumbling yen that stole the FX show, with fresh 20-year lows against the dollar, nearly 7-year lows versus the euro and 6-year lows versus sterling, while EUR/USD managed a modest bounce as euro zone government bond yields rose briskly to catch up with Treasury yield increases since Thursday's European holiday close.

Treasuries were the only one of the G5 yields to see its 2s/10s yield curve flatten today, with Bund spreads rising from 70 bps on Thursday to 86 bps Tuesday with the market pricing in higher inflation premia due to the ECB having yet to actually exit its historically easy policy posture.

Short-term Treasury yields were helped by Fed's Evans affirming the pricing in of multiple rate hikes, including a couple of 50 bp moves . And the 30-year Treasury yield cleared 3.0% for the first time in three years and is angled toward testing 2018's 3.467% prior cycle high, as the 10-year yield spies its 3.261% peak from 2018.

The 10-year bund yield is already above its 2018 high and nearly at 1%, with the ECB policy rate priced to rise to 0.06% by year-end versus the Fed funds rate seen at 2.54% by then.

Slightly more intriguing was Tuesday's transitory 10-year JGB yield rise above the BOJ's 25bp yield control cap for the first time since the BOJ launched its negative rate policy in January 2016, since falling back below the 25bp line.

USD/JPY was up 1.4% to fresh 20-year highs near 129, as the JGB yield cap transgression proved fleeting, and even if the BOJ condescended to a higher cap, upside for yields and the yen are limited due to scant Japanese inflation and massive debt-to-GDP ratios that would become untenable if yields were to rise on a sustained basis .

The main driver remains Treasury yields, which should be very supportive until Fed tightening is no longer needed to fight rampant inflation, which looks many months off yet.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% after an early 1.0762 low on EBS found support just ahead of April's 1.0758 trough amid the strong rise in euro zone bond yields. But unless short-term Bund-Treasury yields spreads begin to trend higher, the Fed-ECB policy divergence and higher inflation risk premia on euro zone debt will weigh on EUR/USD.

Sterling was about flat, having shed early gains to 1.3040, though yet to breach April's 1.2973 trend low by 1.2970 Fibo-projected support; a support that looks like a stop on the way to the main objective at 1.2729, or at least the 50% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic recovery at 1.2831 .

Having the IMF flag the UK economy as the one with the weakest growth and highest inflation outlook of any in the G7 for 2023 didn't help the pound's case today.

The Australian dollar was up 0.42% and regaining a small portion of its slide from the April 5 peak with the help of RBA minutes that suggested rate hikes are coming sooner rather than later , that despite a broad sell-off in commodities.

USD/CNH rallied to a 6-month high as Tsy-CGB yields spreads went positive and amid worries about a slowing of China's economy .

USD/MXN rose 1.2%, disfavored amid the dive in oil prices and broader concerns about the EM outlook as Treasury yields rise.

Bitcoin and ether managed roughly 1% gains, seemingly torn between rallying with U.S. equities and being dragged down by rising Treasury yields.

Tuesday's U.S. housing starts and permits were firmer than forecast, but key single-family data was weaker .

Wednesday features U.S. existing homes sales and the Fed's beige book, as well as comments coming from the G20 meetings.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.