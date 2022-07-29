BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD steadies at month-end as data, Fed hike effects weighed

July 29 (Reuters) - The main forex mover, for a second day, was the rapidly rebounding yen that has benefited from tumbling Treasury and bund yields versus JGB yields anchored close to the BOJ's near-zero targets, producing the biggest USD/JPY weekly drop in two years.

The Fed's aggressive rate hikes have inverted the Treasury yield curve in recessionary fashion amid back-to-back U.S. GDP contractions, weighing on most Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

EUR/USD was unable to maintain gains on above-forecast euro zone core inflation and GDP , in part because Germany saw no GDP growth, and then U.S. data initially boosted Fed rate hike pricing that had been sharply trimmed following Wednesday's Fed meeting.

But as has become the norm of late, rebounds in short-term Treasury yields pushed longer-term yields lower. A big drop in the Chicago PMI to 52.1 from a 56 previous reading, and against a 55 forecast, along with a slight pullback in Michigan consumer inflation expectations also tugged Treasury yields and the dollar off morning highs.

The focus is now on next week's July ISMs and Friday's employment report. The much broader non-manufacturing ISM is forecast to slide to 54 from 55.3 and non-farm payrolls growth is seen slowing to 255k -- the lowest since Dec. 2020 -- from 372k .

EUR/USD is up 0.08% ahead of month-end and remains in a holding pattern below the 50% Fibo of the June-July drop at 1.02835 following July's fleeting parity breach down to 0.9952.

USD/JPY fell 0.67% after rebounding from Friday's 132.505 low on EBS, its lowest since June 17. Friday's dive was hastened by the break of the 50-DMA at 134.27, with prices having been above that moving average since early March, before the Fed's first rate hike.

Spec USD/JPY longs are under stress after consecutive 75bp Fed rate hikes have seen prices tumble back below where they were before the Fed's June hike rather than fostering a further surge toward 1998's 147.63 peak.

Essentially, the faster the Fed hikes, the less the market expects them to raise rates in the future and the greater the chance economic growth falters enough to tame inflation and eventually favor Fed rate cuts.

Thus, 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have slid from June's pre-Fed hike peak of 3.48% to 2.96% last. Next USD/JPY support is at 131.39, the post-June Fed hike low, and 131.34, the 61.8% Fibo of the May-July rise.

Sterling slipped 0.07% after rebounding from early NorAm losses that followed Friday's 1.2245 high by the 55-DMA and daily cloud base. Both Fed and BoE rate hike expectations have been pruned, but the Fed rate is still seen peaking about 50bps above the BoE's bank rate.

Ongoing Chinese property sector problems and COVID lockdowns hit Chinese stocks Friday and caused the Politburo this week to omit mention of a GDP growth goal at its high-level meeting . USD/CNH reversed its recent slow retreat, but remains below July highs.

Bitcoin and ether were softer as the post-Fed risk-on surge sputtered at month's end.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

