BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD staggers back to flat after wild election ride

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from five-week highs in U.S. trade on Wednesday, surrendering overnight safe-haven gains, as vote counting leaned toward a presidential election victory by Democrat Joe Biden with Republicans maintaining control of the Senate .

While such a result might taper fiscal stimulus expectations slightly, it could reduce the chances of more regulation and higher taxes .

Risk-sensitive EUR/USD swung from a 1.1770 peak to a 1.1602 trough before rebounding to 1.1745.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said a new COVID-19 aid bill was needed by the end of the year and there was a possibility to aid state and local governments -- a non-starter before the election.

Plenty of election uncertainty remained, and the campaign of President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting ballots .

A disappointing ADP report , underperformance of forecasts by ISM services and weak euro zone PMI added to uncertainty.

EUR/USD found demand above 1.16 and 1.1590, the 50% Fibo of its 1.1168-1.2014 advance from late July pullback lows to the post-pandemic peak.

A lingering large net spec long position accumulated mostly above 1.16 remains a potential headwind for rallies. Wednesday's rise to a 1.1770 high ran into the 61.8% Fibo of the recent 1.1880-602 tumble and the cloud top at 1.1774/77.

The dollar index fell from its five-week high to the downtrend line from March that it cleared last week.

GBP/USD slid ahead of the BOE's expected easing announcement Thursday as the UK braces for a month-long pandemic lockdown .

Sterling is flailing in a volatile range supported by the 100-day moving average at 1.2888 and below October's 1.3177 61.8% Fibo-capped high.

USD/JPY fell back toward multi-month lows by 104 as dollar haven demand sank.

The initial risk-off peak at 105.35 was followed by a plunge to 104.155 on EBS , before rebounding to roughly unchanged, after the ADP miss and as swing state Wisconsin appeared headed for a recount .

With 1-week and 1-month vols retreating, along with a very elevated VIX, stocks up nicely and 10-year Treasury yields off 10bp, USD/JPY's choppy downtrend remains intact, if stymied for now by the triple-bottom by 104.

AUD/USD sprinted above its downtrend line from September's peak, but couldn't clear October's 0.7243 rebound high , rebounding from the 0.7049 session low.

The yuan and other high-beta and emerging market currencies initially plunged on early U.S. election news, but USD/CNH later fell to its lowest since July 2018, helped by speculation that the U.S. election could reduce trade tensions.

Thursday features the Fed and BOE meetings, as well as U.S. jobless claims. For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

