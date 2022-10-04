BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD soars toward parity with rates off, risk-on and JOLTs down

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell more than 1% percent on Tuesday, erasing the sharp gains it made after the Fed's last rate hike and its safe-haven surge stemming from UK-led financial market disruptions, which have since been stanched by the BoE.

In the span of a week, markets have swung from panic to relief as investors appear increasingly convinced that the Fed and other central banks may be closer to concluding their rate hike cycles.

The RBA bolstered that view by opting for a 25bp rate hike rather than 50bp many were expecting , while an unexpectedly sharp fall in JOLTS U.S. job openings fed the belief that Fed rate hike pricing passed its peak in September near 4.75%, corroborating Monday's disappointing ISM manufacturing data .

Most Fed speakers maintain the higher-for-longer rates mantra, but that could still be consistent with terminal Fed rate pricing near 4.5%.

If ISM non-manufacturing and payrolls reports Wednesday and Friday are near or softer than forecast, the forward-looking FX markets may have already priced in peak dollar gains.

Markets project the ECB and BoE will hike an additional 200bps and 325bps, respectively, with terminal UK rates pruned back to about 5.5% from over 6%.

EUR/USD gained 1.4% after trading just shy of parity in post-London dealings. Prices are close to the 13-week moving average, daily cloud base and well-defined 2022 downtrend line in the 1.0037-70 range.

Short profit-taking has melded with short-covering pressures and now the impulse to fade this recovery on the assumption it won't last into European winter as war rages in Ukraine.

If U.S. data are dour enough to weaken the dollar and the 2022 EUR/USD downtrend recovery parameters are pierced, September's 1.0198 EBS peak would be a prime target .

Sterling rode the risk-on rally out of September's 1.0327 record low to 1.1490 on Tuesday, by the 50% Fibo of the May-September slide at 1.1497, with 1.1500 an obvious pivot point.

The gilts yield curve steepened sharply, with 2-year yields down 15bp and 30-year yields up 16bp after the BoE passed on all the gilts offered to it on Tuesday in a rapid cessation of last week's emergency purchases , though the government's fiscal planning remains in flux .

USD/JPY fell 0.25% due to JOLTS and broader unwinding of haven dollar trades.

The uptrend remains chastened by the threat of further MOF FX intervention and saw some repatriation into the yen after North Korea's long-range missile launch over Japan .

The upward creep in Japanese inflation above the BoJ's target also fosters talk the BoJ will eventual remove some accommodation.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.