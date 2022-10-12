BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slips on firm US PPI, while sterling rebounds

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index held firm on Wednesday as the U.S. currency surged to 24-year highs against the yen and firmed against the euro with the help of above-forecast U.S. PPI , but it stood aside as sterling rebounded 1% on hope that BoE emergency bond-market support would remain intact

Investors were keeping some powder dry, however, ahead of Thursday's U.S. CPI and Friday's retail sales reports, which will refine Fed rate-hike expectations.

The market is pricing in roughly 160bp of hikes and a terminal fed funds rate at 4.67%, right by the Fed's median 2023 dot plot, where most policymakers have been guiding since the last meeting.

Minutes from that meeting reinforced their higher-for-longer message but also acknowledged that risks would become more two-sided the further policy ventured into restrictive territory.

In contrast, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reaffirmed the BOJ's negative interest rate policy, fueling USD/JPY gains.

Meanwhile, markets expect the BoE will hike rates a full percentage point at each of its next two meetings and by roughly 350bp by May in a frantic attempt to tackle inflation, while putting out fires in the financial markets.

The ECB is priced hiking another 230bp, with rates seen peaking just shy of 3% next year.

Europe's much higher cost and lower ability to mitigate dwindling energy supplies from Russia remain a hindrance for the euro and sterling.

Though well off this year's peaks, European nat gas prices are 670% higher than in the U.S. gas, compared to pre-COVID ranges of 150-300%.

If U.S. CPI, particularly core, remains high and retail sales don't slump, EUR/USD's 0.9528 September lows could be revisited.

Sterling found support by the 50% Fibo of its rebound from record lows, but may need further BoE risk mitigation confirmed Friday to sustain that.

USD/JPY has 1998's 147.64 peak in play on the assumption the BOJ won't intervene again before there, as it's the speed of the advance that threatens more action.

