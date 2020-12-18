BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slips from highs ahead of risky weekend

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered slightly on Friday from the previous session's 2-1/2 year lows as investors faced a weekend of uncertainties over Brexit talks and U.S. COVID-19 relief spending.

Though the dollar index found a slight bid at Thursday's low of 89.72 its recovery was nothing to excite markets, progressing only as far as 90.13 by late U.S. trade on Friday.

The market remains focused on the prospects of Congress approving a U.S. fiscal relief package soon, which would be seen as positive for global growth, though talks appeared likely to stretch into the weekend.

Similarly, there was no end to Brexit brinkmanship, with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier telling London there were just hours left to make a deal, while British PM Boris Johnson said the EU should see sense and compromise .

Still, after the Federal Reserve this week reassured markets expecting near-zero rates for the foreseeable future, there appears to be little reason for dollar bulls to hope for a swift recovery in the U.S. currency in 2021.

EUR/USD slid 0.25% to 1.2240, off its 2-1/2 -year high as traders lightened profitable longs before the weekend. They could continue to pare significant longs further into the year-end.

GBP/USD weakened more aggressively than other majors, falling 0.6% to 1.3502 as Brexit uncertainties, specifically around fishing rights and level-playing-field issues lingered. Negotiators on both sides of Brexit negotiation continue to hold out hope for a deal, but are prepared to move forward on basic WTO trading terms if no deal is struck.

AUD/USD was ending the week near trend highs despite an equity market pull-back. The aussie has been buoyed by copper and iron-ore rallies extending as the upbeat COVID vaccine rollout lifts the global growth outlook.

USD/JPY rose 0.25% to 103.33, moving away from Thursday’s 102.88 trend low after the BOJ extended its COVID relief program and pledged to review existing accommodation.

The BOJ’s moves played into the hands of traders looking to reducedollar shorts after the U.S. currency's recent lows. Dealers also tend to bulk up on dollars ahead of the year-end.

Bitcoin pared its early gains slightly, maintaining a 0.07% gain at 22,885 in late U.S. trade after putting in a new high at 23,415.

