BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slips as ECB President Lagarde does damage control

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose modestly on Monday as concerns about peripheral debt servicing and a less hawkish tone from President Christine Lagarde paused the euro's post-ECB rise .

Markets may have also overreacted to Lagarde's comments last Thursday, which addressed concerns from ECB members leaning toward faster tightening, and her comments on Monday added balance, saying that inflation could ease largely on its own and with little to tighten.

Last week's meeting was followed by a 45bp blowout in 10-year BTP yields and a 60bp surge in Greek 10-year yields from Thursday's open to Monday's highs, raising red flags about debt sustainability.

EUR/USD fell but only modestly, especially given the dollar's unimpressive gains in response to Friday's stellar jobs data and markets' move to price in five to six rate hikes this year . Friday's EUR/USD high was capped exactly at January's 1.1483 peak.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% and near Friday's 1.1411 low. The focus now shifts to Thursday's U.S. CPI report. Slightly lower monthly price gains are expected, though annual headline inflation is forecast at 7.3% and core at 5.9%.

That follows Friday's report average hourly earnings climbed 0.7% in January and 5.7% year-on-year, amplifying the need for Fed tightening to avert a wage-price spiral.

The dollar index extended its bounce from Friday's test of the 21-week moving average support that has guided its recovery since June , but it needs a positive response to Thursday's CPI report.

Sterling was down 0.1%, stuck roughly between 10-DMA support and 21-DMA resistance, as the pound's losses to the euro following the ECB meeting were trimmed.

This year's EUR/GBP lows, hit on Thursday, were quite close to its 2020 and 2019 lows.

USD/JPY was down 0.07%, but up from early lows that held the key kijun support at 114.915 on EBS. Prices may need a combination of higher Treasury-JGB yield spreads and higher stocks to have a run at January's 115.68 and 116.355 peaks.

Higher yield spreads are more likely, but they also create a drag on riskier assets and support for the haven yen .

The Australian and Canadian dollars rebounded as Treasury yields backed off their post-payrolls highs, while the strength of Friday's jobs report pointed to high U.S. demand for imports.

Bitcoin and ether were up roughly 4% and 3%, respectively.

