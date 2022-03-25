BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slips amid soaring Treasury yields, oil rebound

March 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed on Friday, recovering from earlier weakness with the help of surging Treasury yields, a pullback in stocks and a rally in oil prices.

The dollar had started the session on the back food in the face of better risk acceptance, with Treasury yields dipping with oil prices overnight, partially on relief that Western allies left oil and gas flows from Russia untouched after discussions on how to wean Europe of its fossil fuels .

But the early easing of supply concerns due to hopes that closure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast might end sooner than thought didn't last.

Reports of attacks on Aramco facilities sent oil to new Friday highs and weighed on the euro and sterling, while supporting oil producer's currencies such as the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, the former also supported by hawkish BoC comments from Sharon Kozicki .

Fed speakers again leaned toward faster rate hikes to tackle inflation, while forecasters projected more aggressive tightening .

EUR/USD was down 0.1%, off its 1.1037 high as 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads tumbled 10bp. Prices remain above the preceding three sessions' lows at 1.0955/64/61, but unable to hold above the falling 21-day moving average yet again.

A collapse in the German IFO business climate index followed Thursday's flash PMI weakening versus better-than-forecast U.S. PMI results .

U.S. pending homes sales fell unexpectedly and Michigan consumer expectations fell, as 1-year inflation expectations climbed.

Fed funds are priced to peak next year near 3%, while the ECB is seen hiking just 50bp this year, which would only get euro zone rates up to zero.

USD/JPY was down 0.25% after an early correction down to 121.18 on EBS from the 122.40 trend high. Enormously overbought, USD/JPY nearly hit the 161.8% Fibo objective off the November-January base at 122.54 before retreating.

The pullback came after daily RSIs Thursday were their most overbought since 2001 and amid intrigue about why the BOJ had not reaffirmed its 10-year JGB yield cap at 0.25% as it did preemptively earlier in the month .

There's also some concern Japanese officials might start to vocally intervene on the falling yen's behalf, but so far the BOJ sees a weaker yen as a net positive for the economy.

A rise above the 122.54 Fibo hurdle would facilitate gains to 125 or the 2015 peak at 125.86 peak eventually .

Sterling was up 0.03%, dampened by tumbling Gilt-Treasury yields, but supported by hopes the rebound in global risk-taking since mid-month would persist, despite a deteriorating UK economic outlook .

Bitcoin and ether were little changed, consolidating recent gains made in line with recovering equity markets.

The data focus next week is on Friday's U.S. employment report, with payrolls forecast at 488k versus 678k in February, and the jobless rate dropping 0.1% to 3.7%.

