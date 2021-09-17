BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slides toward August trough on Fed tightening view

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its advance against the euro and other currencies on Friday on the assumption next week's Fed meeting will set the stage for tapering by year-end and shorten the expected timeline for rate hikes, helped by a spate of strong U.S. data.

The surprise rise in U.S. retail sales Thursday reinforced the uptrend in Treasury yields and the dollar, along with strong New York and Philly Fed reports, while Friday's tepid Michigan sentiment reading didn't dissuade those trends.

EUR/USD rose early Friday on a spike in euro zone government bond yields after the FT reported that ECB chief economist Philip Lane revealed in a private meeting with German economists that the ECB expects to hit its 2% inflation goal by 2025 . The ECB disputed that report.

Markets later dismissed the threat of the ECB actually raising rates more quickly than expected, two to three years out, as highly speculative and likely to be outpaced by the Fed starting late-2022.

Next week's Fed meeting is expected to show rate hike expectations shifting more toward 2022 from 2023 and 2024 and nodding toward tapering beginning before year-end, assuming non-farm payrolls rises accelerate from August's soft pace.

EUR/USD fell 0.34%, remaining near fresh 3-week lows of 1.1724, the 76.4% Fibo of the August-September rebound, and closing in on August's 1.1664 trough, after the early rise to 1.1789 on EBS. Rejection of this month's highs by July's 1.1909 peak, plus IMM specs getting long around the time of August's price peak leaves bears in control.

EUR/USD and most other dollar pairings, except the yen, may remain under pressure while risk acceptance is challenged by Fed normalization and Chinese markets unease.

Sterling slid 0.37% on falling Gilt-Treasury yield spreads and stocks, as well as an unexpected drop in UK retail sales , with BoE rate hike plans in focus next week .

GBP/USD broke below a recent uptrend prop that held Thursday, and the 50% Fibo of the August-September recovery at 1.3757. Last week's swing low and the 61.8% Fibo are at 1.3727/21. This week's aggressive topside rejection by several key tech hurdles dims the outlook.

USD/JPY gained 0.18%, short of Monday and Tuesday's 110.16 highs and the cloud top at 110.19, losing altitude after the Michigan consumer sentiment index barely improved from August's lowest reading since 2011. A drop in stocks triggered broader haven yen buying.

An upcoming change in Japan's political leadership is not expected to shift the BOJ's policy next week, but there is concern about Abenomics and the BOJ's enormous accumulation of JGBs and ETFs, given the 2% inflation goal looks potentially unattainable .

AUD/USD's retracement of its August-September recovery persisted with a 0.22% drop. Tumbling iron ore prices and more recent setbacks in gold and copper amid Chinese growth and property market concerns pose headwinds to Australia recovery from pandemic shutdowns.

Ethereum fell roughly 4% and bitcoin dropped 1%.

