BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slides on ECB, but avoids Jan low through Fed

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday but failed to hold onto its peaks against the euro, pound and aussie as markets were confronted by ECB warnings about currency strengths and then a Fed policy statement that showed no sign of retreat from extraordinary monetary accommodation .

Though the Fed made no policy changes, the dollar received a slight safe-haven boost after Chair Powell highlighted during his news conference the high degree of uncertainty confronting the economy.

Earlier on, widespread risk-aversion over the economic damage from a pandemic that has proven harder to control than previously thought and the ECB's warning about euro strength and the possibility of deeper cuts to already negative rates , sent EUR/USD down to 1.2058, near its Jan. 18 correction low of 1.2054 on EBS.

EUR/USD accelerated lower after it broke below daily cloud top and 55-day moving average support at 1.2105/097, but then bounced back above those levels before the FOMC statement and Powell's comments.

EUR/USD's rebound came as risk aversion abated a bit and dip buyers temporarily lifted the S&P 500 off the day's lows before reaching its most recent pullback low, aiding risk gauges like AUD/JPY .

Sliding 10-year Treasury yields, which have fallen from January's 118.7bp pandemic rebound high, also encountered important support by the 1% level that had capped it until Jan. 6, when fiscal stimulus expectations increased after Democrats won control of the Senate run-off elections.

The broad dollar rebound on haven flows took USD/JPY above its pandemic down trendline from March at 103.95 . The Jan. 14 high and B-wave top of the ABC correction from January's high to last week's 103.33 low at 104.20 is being probed.

A close above the 104.20 B-wave high would lend further credibility to the ABC pattern, raising the stakes for a market heavily net spec short with the major resistance converging toward this month's 104.40 high.

Sterling suffered yet another intraday setback, while eking out a new trend high at 1.3759 before the risk-off selling took hold heading into the New York session.

Despite the UK's wider vaccine approvals and supplies than the euro zone's, English lockdowns are now set to last at least until March 8, dimming near-term economic recovery prospects .

Sterling is underpinned by reflation trading that the Fed and other major central banks have no interest in undermining by prematurely normalizing policy .

WTI rebounded after a shock 9.9 mln bbl weekly drop in inventories , but the news only modestly factored into the intraday recovery in commodity currencies.

Thursday's main event risks are U.S. Q4 GDP and weekly jobless claims.

