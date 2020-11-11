BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slides as dollar broadens stocks-led recovery

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar extended this week's recovery on Wednesday, adding to its newfound tendency to track stock market gains in the wake of the U.S. election result and encouraging vaccine news , while broadening its rally to include sterling.

GBP/USD retreated from 10-week highs after BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said negative rates have had a positive impact in Europe , rekindling worries that officials might still see it as an option.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney's guarded comments about EU-UK trade talks added to the pressure as yet another negotiations deadline looms, though sterling maintained its streak of higher highs and lows while Wednesday's slide corrected overbought RSIs .

EUR/USD has struggled under the weight of rising Treasury yield spreads over mostly negatively yielding euro zone government debt and residual selling pressure from the $20.5 bln IMM net spec long position .

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank would focus next month's meeting on more emergency easing measures, while noting the negative foreign exchange impact on moribund inflation .

Wednesday's 1.1745 low on EBS -- below the 50% Fibo of October's 1.1602-920 range -- caused potential consternation among longs after Monday's rally stopped just before September's 1.2014 pandemic peak.

The daily cloud base at 1.1740 offers support, but a close beneath Friday's 1.17955 low would undermine the daily uptrend from 1.1602.

The dollar index rose above Monday-Tuesday highs by the 38.2% Fibo of this month's slide and toward the 50% Fibo and 10-day moving average at 93.22.

USD/JPY made a minor new high for the week at 105.68 on the back of broader dollar demand and higher stocks. That demand outweighed intraday rebounds in the yen against the other major currencies.

Bulls face a thicket of resistance either side of 106. A close above the daily cloud top at 105.525 would signal a run at the 100-day moving average, downtrend line from March and the upper 21-day, now at 105.87/88.96.

But bulls will need a close above October's two-day highs at 106.11 to end the pattern of successively lower rebound highs since March and to have a shot at August highs by 107 .

Aussie's risk-on rally got sidelined by dollar demand and heavy AUD/NZD selling after the RBNZ meeting overnight , but AUD/USD remained above Tuesday's pullback low and not far from Monday's 0.7340 risk-on high by September highs.

Thursday's main event risks are U.S. jobless claims, October CPI and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, and the return of Treasury trading following today's Veteran's Day break.

