BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slammed by surging Treasury yields

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday, tracking a New Year surge in Treasury yields as the economic impact of Omicron appears milder than prior COVID-19, leaving Fed stimulus removal at the top of the 2022 agenda, to the benefit of U.S. currency.

The dollar index rebounded toward last week's highs from Friday's test of key support , retaking shorter-term moving averages it tumbled below last week, with 5- and 10-year Treasury yields approaching Q4 peaks as the resumption of corporate debt issuance adds further fuel.

EUR/USD was last down 0.64% and headed to its biggest drop in 10 sessions as Treasury yields spreads over Bund yields reversed last week's tightening.

Bearish rejections by Fibo and cloud base resistance and a lack of liquidity with London closed hastened the retreat from Friday's high of 1.13865 toward last week's 1.1274 low on EBS.

Assuming this week's U.S. jobs and ISM data support the Fed's stimulus-reduction plans, the pending bear flag formation on the daily charts should soon be confirmed .

Sterling lost 0.35% after recovering from its initial plunge to 1.3431 versus Friday's 1.35505 recovery high and Monday's 1.35335 high ran into sellers by the 100-day moving average and daily cloud top.

Prices became overbought since December's Fed and BoE meetings, which featured the first UK rate hike.

But BoE rate hikes are seen peaking well below the Fed's over the medium-term , and Brexit continues to pose economic obstacles.

USD/JPY rose 0.13%, constrained by safe-haven yen demand in the face of flagging higher-beta currencies. Gains were limited to 115.37 on EBS by the Nov. 26 Omicron-induced collapse and that session's high at 115.36.

That level is also the 161.8% Fibo target off of the Nov. 30 Omicron angst base and just ahead of November's 115.525 multi-year peak .

Prices are overbought on daily RSIs and have a raft of key U.S. data to deal with later this week, but Friday's monthly close was bullish and this week's largest option expiries are at 116.00/50. If new pandemic highs can't be made this week, supports to watch are by 114.69/28.

AUD/USD tumbled 0.85% to its lowest in eight sessions after a major topside rejection by the 55-DMA, daily cloud base and 50% Fibo of the October-December tumble . Intraday losses extended as U.S. stocks and metals fell back amid the sharp rise in Treasury yields.

USD/CNH gained 0.13% as Covid closures and more bad news for Evergrande kept China growth expectations low and further PBoC accommodation likely.

Bitcoin and ether mostly trod water.

Tuesday features U.S. ISM manufacturing data, with the overall index forecast at 60.1 versus 61.1 in November, and November JOLTS data. Wednesday brings ADP and FOMC minutes. Thursday leaders are jobless claims, ISM non-manufacturing and factory orders.

All of which is a prelude to Friday's monthly employment report, with payrolls forecast +400k and the jobless rate down a tenth to 4.1%.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.