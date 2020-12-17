BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD shoots higher as risk extends rally of faith

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar slid broadly on Thursday, propelling EUR/USD to fresh 2-1/2-year trend highs as investors shrugged off an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims a day after the Fed renewed their faith by pledging generous monetary support for the foreseeable future .

Though an unexpectedly weak Philly Fed report added more data to the economic gloom, investors' conviction that risks ranging from U.S. fiscal stimulus to Brexit and COVID-19 vaccine deployment would resolve in a favorable manner left the safe-haven dollar out of vogue.

EUR/USD's breakout above its down trend-line from 2011 this month is rapidly closing the gap on 2018's multi-year high at 1.2556 .

The dollar index has its 2018 low and 50% Fibo of the 2011-2017 bull run at 88.25 in its sights. And a repeating 15-year topping pattern suggests that support will be broken, leading to the 61.8% Fibo at 84.58 by 2013's high being reached .

Sterling surged to its highest since May 2018, probing the 38.2% Fibo of the 2014-2020 downtrend at 1.3621 , largely on the back of dollar weakness, as the pullback in EUR/GBP from last Friday's high is showing signs of basing.

The BOE's place-holder meeting had little impact, with its next move highly dependent on Brexit trade negotiations . Meanwhile, the UK braced for increasing pandemic threat over the holidays .

USD/JPY followed the dollar's downward lead, cracking November's prior trend low at 103.18, falling as far as 102.88 on EBS.

USD/JPY could test its 2016 low at 99.00 next year in a continuation of its downtrend . March's 101.18 pandemic low is looking more like a foreshadowing of weakness ahead than an outlier.

The BOJ meeting on Friday is not expected to produce any major changes, even as Japan's November core inflation rate is forecast to drop to -0.9% year-over-year from -0.7% last.

Stronger-than-expected Australian jobs data helped AUD/USD rise further above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 slide at 0.7516.

Emerging market currencies were mostly up against the dollar, but the steady USD/CNH holding support at 6.5000 is starting to act as drag on the group.

Friday's agenda includes German Ifo, UK retail sales and Fed speakers hitting the wires again after this week's meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

