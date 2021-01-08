BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD sheds week's gains after US jobs, fiscal wrinkle

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced against the euro on Friday on a head-spinning combination of rising Treasury yields following weak jobs data and then doubts about the ability of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress to deliver the fiscal stimulus that markets have been anticipating .

EUR/USD was ending the week well below the 33-month high it hit Wednesday as short-dollar trades came in for profit-taking, prompted initially by sharply higher Treasury yields.

It suffered a second blow late on Friday following a Washington Post report that Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he opposed bigger direct stimulus checks, which triggered safe-haven flows into the dollar.

EUR/USD probed below 21-day moving average support at 1.2220 for the first time since early November.

This week's price action produced a shooting star weekly candlestick. This sell signal could become more menacing if EUR/USD were to close below the daily kijun, at 1.2203, which it hasn't done since Nov. 4, the day after the U.S. election and second day of the 1.1602-1.2349 November-January advance.

But, there's still room for optimism regarding the broader uptrend from March, even if there is a near-term correction .

USD/JPY rebounded to its 55-day moving average at 104.08 before the jobs report and remained just below that key pivot point in late trade.

USD/JPY's rebound this week has been supported by the surge in Treasury yields after the Senate runoffs on Tuesday and by the dollar's negative correlation to the S&P 500 during the pandemic flipping to positive this week . But Friday's setback in stocks trimmed Treasury yields, stalling USD/JPY's recovery.

A sizeable IMM net spec dollar short position is also potential fodder for an early-year positioning adjustment.

Sterling held near the bottom of this week's range, consolidating its Brexit trade deal gains and dollar downtrend.

There's some threat from bearishly diverging weekly RSIs, but prices would have to close below the 50% Fibo of the 1.3190-703 rise and the weekly tenkan at 1.3447/05 to sound the alarm on a bigger correction .

AUD/USD lost some ground but held above Thursday's low and could be helped by the latest currency comments from China's central bank .

Next week's U.S. data highlights are December CPI and the beige book on Wednesday and Friday's retail sales and industrial production.

The presidential transition ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration will be monitored following this week's assault on the Capital building, but so far markets appear to be looking past the turmoil.

