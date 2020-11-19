BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD sheds losses as dollar haven bid evaporates

US Markets

US recap: EUR/USD sheds losses as dollar haven bid evaporates

The dollar slipped on Thursday, surrendering gains made before the New York session, as rebounding stocks received a lift from a CNBC report of renewed COVID relief talks [nL1N2I52BQ], diminishing safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

Unexpectedly high weekly jobless claims initially added to the pandemic angst weighing on riskier assets.

Sentiment was buoyed by above-forecast existing homes sales data as a COVID-related urban exodus and historically low mortgage rates sent sales to their highest 2007, prices up an annual 19.8% and supplies to their tightest ever . The COVID relief news gave stocks an added late-day boost.

Fed officials were beating the drum again for further fiscal relief , echoing ECB President Christine Lagarde's plea for fast approval and deployment of EU aid being held up by Polish and Hungarian objections .

Markets expect relief deals eventually but suspect the Fed and ECB may act in the interim to mitigate pandemic damage before vaccines are widely distributed. Record-low 10-year BTP yields suggest investors see the ECB and the EU keeping financing costs extremely low.

This month's EUR/USD rally, capped off by the Nov. 9 vaccine news day peak of 1.1920 on EBS, is showing signs of fatigue above 1.1900, perhaps from IMM net spec longs still using rallies to take profits .

Sterling retreated after Wednesday's failed attempt to reach November's 1.3322 high as vaccine hopes withered in the face of nearer term economic worries .

Weaker-than-forecast CBI factory orders data and COVID-19 delays in EU-UK trade deal negotiations were also digested.

Though the pound trades like a last-minute deal will be done, there were reports of some major downside option protection being taken against the pound .

USD/JPY used the overnight dollar rise on risk-off flows into the dollar broadly to retrace 38.2% of this week's slide at today's 104.22 high .

Those gains dissipated when stocks bounced, while the yen got a fresh batch of its own haven bids following the U.S. claims data, which pushed Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower.

Strong resistance around 104.50 dims the outlook for rebounds. Moreover, November's 103.18 lows will be in play if the final 76.4% Fibo of this month's range at 103.77 is closed below .

The biggest mover was the Turkish lira, which clawed back a couple of percent of its massive 2020 losses when the new central bank leadership hiked rates 4.75% to 15% to fight inflation .

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

