BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD sheds early loss, as Powell, Biden eyed

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-month low against the dollar in early U.S. trade on Thursday, then spent the rest of the session climbing out as cross-currents ranging from Italian political angst , rising jobless claims and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that made for choppy trade.

Adding to the muddled picture, markets were managing dollar-bullish expectations for President-elect Joe Biden's economic stimulus proposal , expected to be introduced during a prime-time address on Thursday evening.

Early U.S. losses pushed EUR/USD below its Dec. 21 spike low at 1.2130.

Powell's policy comments initially helped extend a retreat in nominal and real Treasury yields by suppressing the remnants of recent talk of early QE tapering talk.

Powell reiterated that the Fed would look through short-term rebounds in inflation, like the one expected in coming months as vaccinations begin to alleviate pandemic economic strains and the base effect from the initial plunge in prices last spring.

A 28.5% implosion in U.S. Q4 business formation , dour NFPs, claims and November retail sales are raising the bar for how much damage fiscal stimulus needs to overcome. That puts more of the onus on the incoming Biden administration to revive growth and accelerate vaccinations.

EUR/USD technicals remain a bit wobbly after bearishly crossing 10- and 20-day moving averages, and as the broader recovery in Treasury yields plays out .

Sterling made another run just above 1.3700 to a minor new trend high of 1.3712, aided by EUR/GBP selling amid a widening of BTP-Bund yield spreads stemming from the Italian leadership unease and residual repricing after the four-and-a-half year Brexit pound discount.

USD/JPY bulls were again spurned by sellers on the approach to the pandemic down trend-line, last at 104.27 . That and the setback in real Treasury yields has prices closer to the 103.565 EBS lows by the kijun, 10-DMA and tenkan props at 103.59/57/50.

A close below 103.50 after Biden's economic revival speech and Friday's U.S. retail sales report would put paid to the recent recovery attempt and raise the risk of the 102.595 trend lows being retested.

Conversely, a close above the trend-line, cloud top, 100-DMA and December high spanning 104.27-75 is needed to confirm the downtrend is ripe for a broader upward retracement.

Aussie climbed almost back to this month's 0.7820 trend high, in line with other high-beta currencies and more impressive China trade data.

Aside from U.S. retail sales, Friday also brings industrial production and Michigan sentiment ahead a long holiday weekend in the U.S.

