BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD sheds early gains after grim ZEW, ongoing Fed-ECB mismatch

March 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses after a record slump in March ZEW readings for Germany revived concerns about economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis and China's COVID lockdowns and tumbling stocks added to concerns.

A rebound in U.S. equity indexes contrasted with modest European market losses , bolstering the U.S. currency.

U.S. PPI and Empire State data were both weaker than forecast , but highly unlikely to prevent the Fed from kicking off its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday with a widely expected 25 bps increase.

Markets have priced in 170bp of U.S. rate hikes this year versus 44bp from the ECB, which would still leave the euro zone target rate below zero.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the Ukraine crisis would lower growth but raise inflation this year, though the economy is still set for a robust expansion in 2022 while price growth will decrease toward the 2% target in 2024 .

That could lead to less ECB inflation fighting compared to the Fed, with EUR/USD likely to suffer as a result.

EUR/USD was flat and well off its 1.1020 EBS high. The relief rally from March's lows was aided by oil and nat gas prices tumbling from astronomical levels toward pre-invasion levels, leaving less room to weaken .

EUR/USD's 2020's 1.0636 pandemic crisis low remains in play once recent oversold conditions have been worked off.

On Wednesday, investors will scrutinize U.S. retail sales along with the Fed's economic and rates projections, as well as Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments to assess the potential for further monetary policy divergence from the ECB.

Sterling was up 0.2%, finding trend low buyers by 1.3000 for a second straight day. The rebound in U.S. stocks helped the risk-sensitive and oversold pair find its footing.

Sterling was also supported by speculation the BoE on Thursday could surprise with an unexpectedly bold 50bp rate hike, given the close vote at the last meeting and upbeat UK data .

USD/JPY was up 0.07% after an early pullback from Wednesday's technically important 118.45 high, with prices tracking the pullbacks and then rebounds in Treasury yields and stocks during the session.

USD/JPY has already hit the 118.42 Fibo target from the April-July 2021 base and is close to 2017 and December 2016's highs at 118.60/66, with prices thoroughly overbought and ripe for a retracement if Wednesday's U.S. event risks fail to force a further advance .

High-beta currencies were mixed and USD/CNH fell from early gains after hitting downtrend line resistance and October 2021's highs and on a WSJ report that Saudi Arabia is considering accepting yuan instead of USD for Chinese oil sales .

Bitcoin and ether consolidated further within March ranges.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

