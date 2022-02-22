BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD shakes off Russia risks, but remains on edge

Word "of" replaced with "off" in headline

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The dollar gave back overnight flight-to-safety gains tied to Russian troops moving into eastern Ukraine , as markets were already pretty heavily positioned in risk-aversion trades that were then trimmed on the hope that western sanctions against Russia might not undermine financial assets or economic recoveries outside Russia.

Germany's move to provide more liquidity to the repo market was also seen helping the Bund yield curve to bear-flatten and longer-term bund-Treasury yield spreads to narrow.

Strong rebounds in euro zone Markit PMIs on Monday and Tuesday's upbeat Ifo report also cushioned EUR/USD's Russia-related retreat.

U.S. Markit results were also better than forecast , but the markets are still being inundated by an onslaught of worrisome headlines related to Russia's incursion, or invasion, of Ukraine, and reprisals from the West.

EUR/USD was up 0.16%, having erased early risk-off losses, but also coming well off the 1.1367 Tuesday rebound high as risk-aversion limited upside along with daily cloud resistance.

Unwinding of haven yen longs left USD/JPY up 0.18%, but also well away from the Tuesday's highs and lows amid the ebb and flow of risk aversion.

USD/JPY's 114.50 low on EBS attracted buyers just above the flat daily cloud base at 114.45, with the last close below the daily cloud back in September.

The bounce in Treasury-JGB yields and stocks earlier in the session supported prices, but U.S. stocks weakened into the NY afternoon as the 2-10-year Treasury yield curve fell to its flattest since April 2020.

USD/JPY still trades in the shadow of January and February's double-top, but rising energy prices tend to underpin the pair in the absence of haven yen buying.

Sterling was down 0.08% after recovering from deeper early losses down to the 21-day moving average and marginally below the daily cloud top.

Neither the Fed nor the BoE are no longer favored to raise rates by 50bps at their March meetings, though the BoE already has a 40bp head start. The market is pricing in more Fed hikes by year-end and into 2023 than the BoE, impeding sterling's recovery.

Bitcoin and ether were modestly firmer with the recovery in stocks.

The U.S. data calendar is light Wednesday, so the focus will mostly be on the Russia-Ukraine situation.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

