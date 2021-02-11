BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD settles down after retaking half of 2021's fall

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar traded mixed on Thursday, consolidating recent losses that have already surrendered large portions of its early-year gains as firmer Treasury yields helped the U.S. currency shrug off disappointing jobless claims data.

EUR/USD rose as far as 1.21495 on EBS, failing to clear the 50% Fibo of this year's slide at 1.21505 as the consolidation theme received support from looming holidays in Asia and long weekend ahead on the U.S.

Bitcoin hit record highs, encouraged by news that BNY Mellon was joining the cryptocurrency party , but later pulled back, which helped stabilize the dollar. Midday profit-taking on stocks also supported the safe-haven U.S. currency.

EUR/USD's rally this week came on improved Italian economic prospects under the possibility of a government led by Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, the former ECB president , as 10-year BTP yields hit record lows below 50bp.

But the extension of Germany's pandemic lockdown tempered the euro enthusiasm , as did lowered euro zone growth forecasts .

With the EUR/USD's positive correlation to stocks and bitcoin, there is a bit more focus on whether the crypto unit's breakneck advance will be challenged near the 50,000 level .

Sterling failed to surpass Wednesday's 34-month high, which it achieved after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments . Cable hewed to the day's broader consolidation theme nL1N2KH1NI] as disputes over post-Brexit Irish trade simmer .

The pound looks a bit overbought, with Wednesday's RSI at its highest level since Dec. 1 and prices having peaked past the upper 21-day Bolli that has been fairly effective in limiting new trend highs since October.

USD/JPY also failed to post a new intraweek dollar low and its 104.55 session low is at the 38.2% and 50% Fibos it has probed but been unable to close below this week . A confluence of support is by Wednesday's low of 104.41 on EBS and the Jan. 11 initial recovery high from the pandemic low, at 104.40.

Even more pivotal support is at 104.14-18 and protects the existing reversal of the pandemic downtrend scored in January.

AUD/USD and higher yielding currencies tended to perform better, but recently hot commodity prices also ran into some consolidation, limiting their currency moves. And USD/CNY held its major January and February lows.

There's no top-tier U.S. economic news slated until Wednesday's retail sales report.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.