BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises as US CPI, J&J news leave dollar flat

EUR/USD 1.2000 break likely after CPI but caution still warranted

Sterling bid intact sub-1.37 after US CPI and vaccine concerns

Dollar flirts with sell signals vs yen after CPI, J&J news

April 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday, tracking Treasury yields lower after federal agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and slightly higher-than-forecast U.S. CPI failed to live up to investors' inflation fears.

Strong demand at the Treasury's re-opened 30-year auction gave added emphasis to the slide in yields, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD's gains brought it to the doorstep of the 38.2% Fibo of this year's retreat and February's low at 1.1950/52.

A close above 1.1950 would brighten EUR/USD's outlook and suggest further dollar index retracements of this year's recovery . EUR/USD has more technical work to do at 1.2000 ahead of Thursday's U.S. retail sales.

The markets appear to be taking the Fed at its word that there will be no tightening or tapering as a result of an expectedly strong U.S. recovery and "temporary" increase in inflation.

Sterling again rebounded from below 1.3700 and above repeated March and April lows near 1.3670 , with help from the 100-day moving average at 1.3693 by the 1.3696 session low.

Cable was hurt by early risk-off reactions to the J&J news and news that BoE chief economist Andy Haldane, a hawk, was leaving the bank , but broader dollar weakness brought sterling back near flat.

USD/JPY's positive correlation to Treasury yields left it near this month's 109 low, which is on the 200-week moving average and the 23.6% Fibo of 2021's overbought recovery and threatening to close below the 30-day moving average at 109.19 for the first time since clearing it on Jan. 22 at 103.60.

Given the $6.6bln net spec long position and weekly charts showing scope for a larger retracement of this year's 102.595-110.97 uptrend, a sub-109 close could see the 38.2% Fibo of 2021's uptrend reached at 107.77 .

AUD/USD and high-beta currencies rebounded from early losses, but aussie must close above the 21-day moving average that has capped recovery attempts this month, last at 0.7653, to improve the near-term outlook.

Bitcoin and etherium hit record highs, propelled by the Coinbase IPO buzz , talk of ETFs and lingering concern about the dollar amid massive U.S. fiscal and monetary stimuli and surging budget and trade deficits.

Fed and ECB heads Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde speak on Wednesday. The Fed's beige book report will also provide further feedback about the economy.

Then Thursday brings highly anticipated U.S. retail sales plus April Philly and Empire State manufacturing indices and NAHB reports as real-time economic updates.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

