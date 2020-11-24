BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises as buoyant risk appetite saps dollar

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday as COVID-19 vaccine optimism and diminished U.S. political uncertainty led investors to sell the safe-haven U.S. currency, which is now near a key juncture that could steepen its downturn or signal a pause.

Rising risk appetite, illustrated by the Dow's rise to a record high, boosted EUR/USD and GBP/USD, but high-beta currencies such as the Australian dollar out-performed in the greenback rout as investors viewed the formal start of the Biden presidential transition as favoring more fiscal and monetary accommodation.

EUR/USD struggled after failing to surmount 1.19 , though the 10-day moving average caught it near the day's low of 1.18375 on EBS.

The smaller-than-expected drop in the German Ifo, big miss from the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing report and drop in U.S. consumer confidence had little impact following Monday's upbeat Markit PMI readings .

New York Fed President John Williams said fiscal policy was important to help the economy until vaccines were available and applauded Janet Yellen as President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury Secretary .

Sterling had another risk-on swing at Monday's high just shy of 1.3400, and found support ahead of the London close at 1.3294 after a brief dollar rebound and after UK November retail sales fell due to the country's lockdowns, but not as much as forecast .

GBP/USD and EUR/USD are both very close to long-term downtrend lines, in cable's case from the 2007 and 2014 highs, last at 1.3430, and below September's 1.3481 pandemic peak . That key juncture is about to join the Brexit transition period's conclusion that markets have been pricing to end happily with a deal.

USD/JPY was swept slightly above key Fibo resistance at 104.67 by widespread unwinding of haven yen longs. But a close above 104.67, the 50% Fibo of its most recent slide, is key to extending the rebound and having another run at the key downtrend line from March's pandemic peaks that aligns with other key hurdles by 105.53 on Wednesday .

The risk-sensitive aussie rallied closer to September's pandemic peak at 0.7413 amid rising risk-acceptance and commodity prices , with the notable exception of gold's slide amid risk-on flows.

Wednesday's pre-U.S. holiday session brings forward the weekly jobless claims data along with October durable goods and PCE data, November Michigan consumer sentiment and the FOMC minutes. Of those, weekly claims and the minutes may have the most market moving potential.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.