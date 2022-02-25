BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD reversing Russia losses, but Fed gets fresh rate hike fuel

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The dollar and yen ceded more of Thursday's safe haven gains amid a broader rebound in risk-taking after Thursday's sprint for safety amid Russia's Ukrainian invasion. But the Fed got another round of hotter-than-forecast U.S. data to keep it focused on rate hikes, while ECB rate hike expectations remain rather subdued as inflation and growth risks are reassessed .

Markets breathed a collective sigh of relief that sanctions against Russia have so far stopped short of cutting its access to the SWIFT global payments system or directly targeting energy and other key Russian exports that others depend on, particularly in Europe .

Though sanctions and the situation in Ukraine remain in a state of flux, reductions in risk-off trades allowed the Treasury yield curve to bear flatten as Fed rate hike pricing rebounded, though the higher yields also represented money exiting flight to quality long dollar trades.

S&Ps extended Thursday's massive bullish rebound to its highest since Monday, though the STOXX 600 was only able to fill the bearish gap between Wednesday's low and Thursday's high.

Oil prices retreated and nat gas prices in Europe filled in massive gaps between Wednesday's high and Thursday's low.

EUR/USD was up 0.56% following Thursday's 1% plunge, leading traders to wonder if this week's spike to 20-month lows was yet another in a string of false range breakouts this year .

Regardless of events in eastern Europe, the Fed still has far more room to raise rates this year than the ECB, even if they don't kick off hikes with a 50bp one in March, instead sticking to a series of 25bp hikes.

Technically, though, the dollar index, which is primarily comprised of EUR/USD, has pending overbought sell signals on daily and weekly charts. These have yet to be confirmed though, and might merely produce a correction within the broader pandemic recovery trend .

USD/JPY was up 0.11% in line with rebounding short-term Treasury-JGB yield spreads and stocks in the wake of Thursday's risk-off bungee jump on Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Prices are now nearing the Feb. 15 swing high and 76.4% Fibo of 116.34-4.405 mid-February slide on EBS at 115.88. The January-February 116.355/34 double-top is the next hurdle.

Thursday's lows reaffirmed the uptrend since September, but a close above the double-top is needed to target December 2016's 118.66 peak.

Sterling gained 0.2%, though its recovery from Thursday's derisking couldn't reach the flat daily cloud base and kijun at 1.3456-7 before shedding early gains.

The biggest month-on-month drop in UK consumer confidence since the start of the pandemic may have reminded the market of some the challenges facing the UK economy .

The Fed is seen raising rates roughly 30bps more than the BoE between now and year-end , a view reinforced by Friday's U.S. data and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday .

The Australian and Canadian dollars gained 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively as riskier assets rebounded.

Ether and bitcoin were up about 3% and 1%, respectively, amid risk-on flows, that after nearing January's major lows Thursday.

U.S. trade data Monday is unlikely to get much attention compared to the ISM manufacturing report out on Tuesday.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

