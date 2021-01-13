BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD retreats as dollar firms broadly

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Wednesday, shrugging off a pullback in Treasury yields with the help of a retreat in EUR/USD, which lost ground following its failed attempt to retake its 21-day moving average.

EUR/USD sell signals from overbought and overstretched weekly RSIs and Bolli bands are providing motivation to take profits on the 2021 short dollar consensus trade, which may have become too lopsided and bereft of new sellers to maintain trend momentum.

If EUR/USD, which fell below the 21-DMA on Friday, were to break and close below the Dec. 21 spike low at 1.2130, the 50-DMA by the 38.2% Fibo of the November-January advance at 1.2064 would be next support, followed by the 1.2000 big figure .

The dollar has recovered since last week's Senate runoff elections boosted fiscal stimulus hopes and triggered a surge in real and nominal Treasury yields.

Wednesday's near-forecast U.S. CPI report had little impact. Neither did a pullback in nominal and real 10-year Treasury yields, possibly because some of the demand may have come from foreign buyers who missed Tuesday's auction-driven yield rebound peaks.

Sterling's intraweek rebound ran out of gas at 1.3701 just below the Jan. 4 trend high at 1.3703. The rebound from Monday's 1.3451 low came after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey expressed skepticism about negative rates , helped by its ability to hold a key 50% Fibo support.

Meanwhile, the UK reported a new daily high for COVID-19 deaths as governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns .

USD/JPY found good support from its 10-day moving average and kijun by today's 103.53 EBS low after Monday and Tuesday's rally attempts were rejected by the pandemic down trend-line from late March and the daily cloud base, now at 104.31-32 .

The ability of real Treasury yields to firm on the view that increased fiscal stimulus will force economic growth and rates higher is a key cog in a sustained USD/JPY recovery.

Given USD/JPY's correlation to the dollar index is above 0.8, real Treasury yields will likely trump the post-pandemic negative correlation to equities.

The risk-sensitive aussie continued to consolidate its aggressive gains since November.

Thursday brings weekly jobless claims and a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Friday features December retail sales, which missed badly in November and follow weak December employment data.

This all comes ahead of a holiday weekend in the U.S. and amid elevated political anxiety into President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration and in the wake of last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol .

