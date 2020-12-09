BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD retreats as Brexit, fiscal relief angst lift dollar

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its modest recovery to a fourth session on Wednesday as Brexit worries and tensions over a U.S. relief bill triggered unwinding of reflation trades funded by the low-yielding U.S. currency.

Potential dollar-positive year-end pressures are also increasingly in play, while months of Brexit brinkmanship culminate toward a Dec. 31 deadline to seal a trade deal or make a hard break.

That has led to some pruning of long GBP/USD positions taken in anticipation of an agreement. Sterling's 1.3476 session high ran into strong supply ahead of September's prior 2020 peak at 1.3481 as traders awaited the outcome of what's being called the last supper for Brexit talks .

A breakdown at the dinner meeting could set sterling's first major target at 1.3108, the 50% Fibo of the September-December advance and the Nov. 12 pullback low. Sterling needs to close above the 1.3540 trend highs to get the rally back on track .

A U.S. relief bill would support risk-taking and weigh on the dollar and vice versa. Lawmakers have already delayed the government spending bill deadline by a week to try to find a compromise on the relief .

EUR/USD fell to five-day lows after stocks slid. With Brexit and U.S. fiscal risks lingering, and specs still quite long EUR/USD, the burden of proof is shifting toward the bulls.

There is some overbought risk on daily and weekly charts after last week's sharp breakout above the down trend-line from 2011 and the prior pandemic high from September that a close below the daily tenkan at 1.2042 would exacerbate.

The kijun at 1.18895 on EBS would then become pivotal on a closing basis. The EUR/USD bull market remains intact , albeit distracted.

USD/JPY received help from the broader intraday dollar bounce on risk aversion. Though it failed to surpass the kijun at 104.43, there is still evidence of a budding uptrend after a series of higher daily and weekly lows .

AUD/USD hit a 2-1/2-year high before falling back with riskier assets. Ten-year highs in consumer sentiment supported AUD/USD.

Hurdling the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 drop at 0.7516 may require favorable developments in Brexit and U.S. relief.

High-beta, and particularly emerging market currencies, struggled amid derisking flows.

Massive builds in U.S. petrol stocks yanked WTI lower, raising questions about how the economy is holding up in the grips of the pandemic.

The ECB meeting takes the spotlight on Thursday, seen increasing PEPP and perhaps other stimulus measures. U.S. CPI and jobless claims reports are also due.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.