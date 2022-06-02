BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD resumes rebound after two-day break as risk rallies

June 2 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar and yen fell on Thursday as risk markets rallied, Fed and ECB rate-hike pricing converged further and U.S. jobs data came in mixed ahead of Friday's closely watched non-farm payrolls report.

An early drop in oil prices on reports OPEC+ would increase production reversed into gains on rising demand prospects, draining U.S. stockpiles , China reopening and stimulus hopes and doubts lost Russian supply can be replaced anytime soon .

A big ADP miss turned a few heads as payrolls loomed, but record low continued jobless claims and an unexpected drop in initial claims reduced concerns .

EUR/USD rallied 0.9% after Wednesday's low attracted buyers by the 38.2% Fibo of May's sharp recovery and as 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads climbed to their highest since February.

Record euro zone inflation in May is fanning ECB rate hike expectations, with nearly five 25bp rate hikes now priced in by year-end and another 100bp for next year, close to this year's peaks from early May.

Though the Fed is expected to completed a series of three 50bp hikes by July, it would take unexpectedly strong U.S. data to return Fed terminal rate-hike pricing to peaks reached after the May 4 FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD faces key resistance from Monday's recovery high and 38.2% Fibo of this year's slide at 1.0787 on EBS. Friday's U.S. jobs and ISM services data will need to be solid to keep EUR/USD below there and other nearby tech hurdles .

Sterling, amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and bank holiday, was up 0.75% with risk on and Treasury yields slightly lower. It used Wednesday's base by the 21-day moving average as a springboard. But prices remained inside Wednesday's 1.24459-1.2616 confines and below the weekly tenkan at 1.26615 by this and last week's highs .

USD/JPY was only down 0.25% as the haven yen was also under pressure, losing 0.6% to the euro and 0.5% to the pound. The risk-on impact was more stark in AUD/JPY's 0.9% advance.

USD/JPY's rebound toward May's 20-year peak at 131.35 on EBS will need support from Friday's U.S. jobs and ISM services report, as Treasury yields remain the primary driver .

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reiterated calls to quickly raise rates to deal with inflation, but the plot starts to thin after fully-priced 50bp rate hikes in June and July, and perhaps one more in September.

The drop-off in rate-hike expectation later in the year stems from fears growth will wane and recession risk rise by then due to higher financing costs, dwindling excess pandemic savings and inflation.

Aussie was a top performer, up 1.2%, amid risk-on flows, surging metals prices and better Chinese demand prospects after a dismal start to the year.

The Canadian dollar gained 0.7% getting support from oil's rally and further hawkish BoC comments after the bank's 50bp hike Wednesday .

Bitcoin and ether consolidated Tuesday and Wednesday's slides.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

