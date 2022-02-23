BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD remains chastened by Russia, energy risks

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index was up 0.15% due to ongoing concerns about how far Russia will go regarding Ukraine , and whether a broadening conflict will force the West to apply much more disruptive sanctions than they have thus far , risking further energy-led inflation and de-risking.

The haven dollar and yen firmed in late NY morning trading on reports of broader cyber attacks on Ukrainian government websites and banks, and a declared state of emergency , seen as a potential preludes to a broader invasion by Russia.

The drops in U.S. stocks and Treasury yields kept EUR/USD near Wednesday's lows given the euro zone's proximity and vulnerability to the situation in Ukraine.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% and thus far holding above Tuesday's 1.1288 low on EBS, likely getting some support from ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos noting that conditions for a rate hike might be met earlier than previously thought .

As it stands, the market continues to price in roughly 40bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end versus roughly 160bps of Fed rate hikes, with a 25bp Fed hike in March now favored over an aggressive 50bp one recently favored on hot U.S. data.

Sterling was down 0.25%, with short and long-term gilt yields falling versus Treasury yields amid the renewed risk-off flows.

Sterling had been up earlier amid hopes Western sanctions against Russia were modest enough to allow economies, including the UK's, to benefit from the drop in Covid infections and removal of lockdowns .

Nonetheless, an aggressive 50bp BoE rate hike next month is now a bigger long-shot than one from the Fed. Sterling remains supported by the 21- and 100-day moving averages and capped by the 200-DMA.

USD/JPY was down 0.1%, falling back from Wednesday's 115.20 high on EBS that followed Tuesday's sharp rebound away from key cloud base support. Risk-off flows receded Tuesday on hopes Russia-related risk-aversion had hit a saturation point, only to be beset by more de-risking late Wednesday.

Mildly higher Treasury yields support was overtaken by risk-reduction flows in late trading, particularly ahead of next Friday's U.S. jobs report .

The New Zealand, Australian and Canadian dollars were up 0.65%, 0.29% and 0.34%, respectively, after the RBNZ raised rates with a hawkish bias , and as commodity currencies are in demand amid rising energy and other commodity prices; increases that could be accelerated if Russian supplies were curtailed.

The ruble fell roughly 3% and Brazilian real gained 1.25%.

Bitcoin and ether were mixed and well off early risk-on highs.

U.S. data on Thursday is mostly second-tier in the midst of Ukraine headlines.

