BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovery affirmed as dollar loses allure

The dollar index tumbled on Wednesday after a rebound attempt failed to surpass the 21-day moving average, reaffirming its retreat from this month's highs as equities gains dimmed safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency and traders pruned Fed rate hike pricing.

The Fed's beige book report ahead of its Nov. 2-3 meeting reiterated the supply-side challenges including labor scarcity, cost pressures, disruptions and price hikes , though markets had already priced in much of this.

The dollar is facing an historically bearish setup presented by U.S. CPI now near its highest since 2008 and real 2-year Treasury yields near their most negative since 1980's post-dollar float low .

EUR/USD was up 0.2% after an early dip to the just cleared 21-DMA support on news Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was leaving at year-end, perhaps making room for a less hawkish replacement .

The rebound from Wednesday's 1.1617 low on EBS remains below the 30-DMA and 38.2% Fibo of the September-October slide at 1.1666/70, but upside risks appear to be growing .

Adding to the sense the dollar's broader recovery has reached meaningful resistance and warranted a correction, was USD/JPY's 0.15% drop after a fleeting breach of long-term resistance and ahead of late-2017's high and major options barrier defense at 115.

USD/JPY is ripe for a retracement of October's 110.82-114.695 advance, with the 38.2% Fibo at last Thursday's 113.21 low an attractive target .

Though USD/JPY is generally helped by risk-on flows, the drag from the drop in 5-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads more than offset it.

This comes as Japanese officials have been voicing concerns about the weakening of the yen in the context of soaring import prices and a slowdown in exports , though FX intervention looks far less likely than rhetoric geared toward keeping yen losses in check.

GBP/USD was up 0.24%, reversing an overnight pullback tied a slightly lower-than-forecast UK inflation print, and back up by the 50% Fibo of the June-September slide, that's also the weekly kijun, and Tuesday's recovery high at 1.3831/34.

Cable was on track to close above the 100-DMA for the first time since Aug. 5, being supported by aggressive BOE rate hike pricing .

The pound's advance was undeterred by sharply rising UK COVID cases, and related deaths now at their highest since March .

AUD/USD was up 0.64% and hit a 3-1/2 month high as a risk and commodities proxy and in anticipation of roughly 75bp of RBA hikes next year .

USD/CAD fell 0.44% with Canadian inflation hitting an 18-year high in September .

Ether's 6.3% advance led bitcoin's 3.8% rise to fresh record highs in the wake of Tuesday's strong debut for bitcoin futures ETF, and as risk-on flows and inflation fears work in favor of cryptos.

Unexpected drops in U.S. crude and petrol product inventories sent WTI to a 7-year high.

U.S. claims, Philly Fed and existing homes sales top Thursday's releases.

