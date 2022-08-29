BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers on ECB tightening and energy hopes

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday, surrendering gains to a 20-year high as ECB hawks had their day, stealing some of the Fed's thunder after Chair Jerome Powell outlined a higher-for-longer strategy last week.

ECB policymakers' mostly hawkish comments since Friday bolstered EUR/USD, which once again attracted buyers above its 0.9900 trend lows as rising bund yields outstripped Treasury yields amid markets' race to price in 66bp of a potential 75bp September rate hike, as well as 225bp of tightening by mid-2023.

Investors largely ignored ECB chief economist Philip Lane's call for rates to rise at a steady pace , suggesting a second 50bp rate hike for September.

EUR/USD gained 0.36%, holding below its 1.0029 high and 10-day moving average, a close above which would bolster the bullish draw of 2-year bund-Treasury yields having rebounded from -2.79% mid-August to -2.41%.

The recovery was aided by European natgas prices tumbling nearly 13%. Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said his country was making progress on its storage targets and won't have to pay the high asking prices currently commanding the market.

This week's main macro focus is Friday's U.S. jobs report, and July JOLTs on Tuesday will measure the overhang of job openings.

USD/JPY and yen crosses rallied on widening divergence between the BOJ's near-zero policies and rising rate hikes expected elsewhere.

USD/JPY was up 0.85%, with its 139.00 high on EBS at the upper 10-day Bolli and close to July's 24-year peak at 139.30. That peak came right before the Fed's 75bp July rate hike, which at the time was seen reducing the need for further rate hikes and making rate cuts in 2023 more likely.

Recent comments by Powell and others suggest that interpretation may no longer be valid.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yields have climbed back up by June's peak, increasing the likelihood of USD/JPY reaching a popular 140 target by September 1998's high at 139.90. Beyond there, and perhaps with decent U.S. jobs data Friday, there's a Fibo target off August's base by 144 .

Sterling slipped 0.38%, recovering some of its dive to 1.1649, its lowest since March 2020. A close back above August's prior low at 1.1718 would limit the technical damage, but may not stave off further slides if the Fed and ECB are seen stealing a march on the BoE in fighting inflation .

The dollar was up 0.29% against the yuan, but slipped 0.14% and 0.23% against the Australian and Canadian dollars.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

