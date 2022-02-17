BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers from early risk-aversion dip

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index eased slightly on Thursday, surrendering earlier gains as safe-haven flows and moderating expectations of a 50-bps Fed hike in March took a bite out of the U.S. currency's yield support, while sterling added pressure as expectations of a firm BoE response to inflation next month supported the pound.

Ukraine and Russia remained front and center for markets while U.S. data had little net impact , while investors shrugged off another round of hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard .

Pricing of Fed hikes over the next year fell for a third consecutive day -- for the first since September, during the throes of the deadly Delta Covid variant.

Thus far, the dollar index held above this and last week's lows by the 61.8% Fibo of the rally from February's lows in the wake of stellar payrolls and hot CPI reports .

EUR/USD was down 0.9%, but well off the day's lows, aided by a modest bounce in 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

Grudging acceptance by European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane that the ultra-low inflation seen in the euro zone until recently is unlikely to return even after the pandemic is over may have attenuated the fall in Bund yields and the euro.

But the bigger issue for EUR/USD is whether the vast majority of potential Fed tightening has already been priced in and whether the Ukrainian situation gets resolved diplomatically.

USD/JPY was down 0.34% to its lowest in nine days on haven yen demand and falling Treasury-JGB yield spreads, as well as the loss of some recent technical supports.

The relative lack of JGB yield movement due to BOJ policy constraints, means Treasury-JGB yields spreads fall more freely as Treasury yields retreat amid risk-aversion selling of stocks and buying of U.S. government bonds .

Thursday's breakdown below the uptrend line from January's lows and trading range below the daily tenkan has prices on the verge of affirming this year's 116.355/34 double-top pattern on EBS.

Sterling was up 0.32%, trading entirely above the daily kijun at 1.3552 for the first time since Jan. 21 and nearing February's fleeting 1.3642 peak, now near the upper 21-day Bolli.

EUR/GBP fell 0.37% drop to its lowest since the Feb. 3 trend low session, supported sterling, along with end-2022 BoE and Fed policy rates priced competitively at 1.59% and 1.50%.

Cable's pivotal 200-day moving average that capped January's recovery is key resistance .

Australian and Canadian dollars were little changed, while the ruble fell 1.6% amid Ukraine unease.

Bitcoin and ether fell 6-7% on risk-aversion and on news the FBI will form a "virtual asset exploitation" unit .

Ahead of Monday's U.S. holiday and amid a lack of major U.S. data Friday, the focus will be on Fed speakers and geopolitics ahead of February PMIs early next week.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.