BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers from early breakdown, dollar overbought

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly broke out to new major highs against the euro and yen on Wednesday, but it failed to hold onto those peaks as retreating Treasury yields weighed on the overbought U.S. currency.

A spate of hotter-than-forecast U.S. economic reports fueled a week-long rally in the dollar, but the failure of last week's sizzling CPI to drive Fed rate hike expectations much higher left it low on gas, while 5-year Treasury yields ran into major resistance by pre-pandemic 1.30% lows.

Wednesday's data showed U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled in October while the number of houses authorized for construction but not yet started jumped to a 15-year high, underscoring the disruption to the housing market.

EUR/USD climbed back to flat after diving to a fresh 16-month low of 1.1263 on EBS, which broke Fibo support at 1.1290.

The rebound to 1.13325 raised the risk of a near-term short squeeze, but longer-term technicals and Fed-ECB policy divergence remain bearish .

The dollar index produced a fleeting breakout above the mid-point of its pandemic plunge, but it succumbed to overbought pressures and a sharper retreat in USD/JPY from its multi-year session highs.

USD/JPY fell 0.64% after the early rise to 114.975 ran into strong sales ahead of major 115 options defenses, teamed with a retreat in Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

Japanese exporters have since 2017 used USD/JPY rallies toward 115 as an opportunity to sell.

The lack of further Treasury yield gains after a bevy of hot data has raised questions about whether the bulk of potential Fed rate hikes have already been priced in given the historical pattern of lower peaks in Fed rate hiking cycles as debt sustainability, growth and asset prices are benchmarked to successive, aggressive easing periods.

Next USD/JPY support is at 113.85-7 from daily tenkan and kijun lines and 10- and 21-day moving averages.

GBP/USD gained 0.46%, aided by UK inflation leaping to a 10-year high and bolstering BOE rate hike bets , after Tuesday's jobs data also eased the way to tightening .

Sterling was already rebounding from last week's oversold condition before this week's UK news gave it a lift.

The BOE remains on track to outpace the Fed, likely beginning with an initial 15bp hike at the Dec. 16 meeting .

AUD/USD fell 0.5% with falling commodity prices. A bounce in Australian wage growth proved too tame to support AUD/USD, given the RBA's direction that much higher wage growth is needed to increase the inflation risk and trigger tighter policy .

Bitcoin and ether stabilized after Tuesday's tumble toward cloud and 55-DMA props in response to the dollar's recent surge.

Thursday brings weekly jobless claims and the Philly Fed manufacturing index.

