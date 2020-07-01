BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers as buoyant risk appetite sinks dollar

June 22 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Wednesday and appeared vulnerable to further falls as firm economic data and encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news emboldened investors to seek returns outside the safe-haven U.S. currency, while the yen also suffered .

Minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting provoked little lasting market reaction but reinforced lower-for-longer rates expectations and the importance of asset purchases that policymakers have emphasized before .

Strong upward revisions carried the day for the U.S. ADP report, boosting risk and helping EUR/USD recover from earlier losses . Strong bids also emerged ahead of late June lows near 38.2% Fibo supports, reinforced by the kijun line and lower 21-day Bolli.

Stellar ISM data showing an unexpected return to growth in the manufacturing sector and a hopeful COVID-19 vaccine report engendered broader risk-taking and a further dollar pullback.

The optimism was dimmed only somewhat after an Oxford University scientist cautioned against assuming a vaccine would be ready by winter .

Traders kept some powder dry ahead of Thursday’s key U.S. employment and jobless claims reports, amid geopolitical blowback from China’s new Hong Kong security law and resumed protests and with the U.S. reporting a record increase in the number of COVID-19 cases .

The dollar index appeared wobbly due to repeated failures to rise above an increasing number of technical hurdles , falling Bund-Treasury yields and flows out of safe havens, forcing the U.S. currency back into a funding role.

The yen struggled to hold onto overnight gains against most currencies except the dollar, after improving risk appetite during the U.S. session turned investors against the Japanese currency, which is also a safe haven.

USD/JPY’s 108.16 high scored in Asia completed an ABC upward correction off the June 23 and 26 lows, helping to spark the early New York retreat to 107.36 that stopped right at the June 26 high. A bearish engulfing candle was in prospect on a potential close below Tuesday’s 107.57 real body low, opening the door to retesting the June 26 or 23 troughs at 106.80/6.075 on EBS.

GBP/USD extended Tuesday’s rebound from final Fibo support to beyond the downtrend line from June’s high, riding the recovery in risk and taking some solace in the UK Markit PMI inching above the breakeven 50 level.

The dollar was lower against the high beta and emerging market currencies, with USD/CNH flat in late-U.S. trade.

For more click on [FXBUZ] (Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) ((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.