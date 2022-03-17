BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers about half of Ukraine crisis slide

March 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Thursday, extending its sell-the-news reaction to the previous session's hawkish Fed's hawkish rate hike Wednesday, overshadowing the hit to sterling after the BoE dashed hopes for faster tightening .

Better-than-forecast U.S. claims, housing starts, Philly Fed and manufacturing output reports failed to resuscitate the dollar, which accelerated downward throughout U.S. trade, leaving the euro thus far unscathed by President Christine Lagarde's assessment that the ECB "extra space" before hiking .

Coming into this week, the overbought dollar was ripe for retracing a portion March's Ukraine and Fed-led rally above pre-pandemic levels.

Though there's been scant progress in Ukraine peace talks , better risk acceptance diminished the risk-aversion that had fueled the haven dollar, helping to push EUR/USD rise toward the midpoint of its February-March slide at 1.11505 on EBS.

Treasury yield curve flattening has also helped EUR/USD since it is seen as a bad omen for the economy in the quarters to come due to the Fed ramping up rate hikes, though the market refuses to price in the full 2.8% fed funds rate Wednesday's dot plots indicated by end-2023 .

EUR/USD was up 0.60%, off its 1.11375 Thursday high, shrugging off Brent's 9.6% rebound after finding buyers by pre-Ukraine invasion levels, though still far from the 139.13 war peak.

EUR/USD's recovery has already unwound deeply oversold daily RSIs and now faces the 50% Fibo and daily kijun resistance at 1.11505, though since the crisis it has tended to weaken ahead of weekends.

A close above 1.11505 would make the 61.8% Fibo and March's high at 1.1232/33 the focus.

Sterling was only up 0.05% as the BoE's 25bp rate hike also revealed no support for a 50bp move the market had roughly halfway priced in prior to the meeting .

The BoE had a head start on the Fed with rate hikes, so the damage was minimal versus the dollar, but EUR/GBP was up 0.54%.

USD/JPY was down 0.12%, weighed down by the broader dollar retreat and brewing overbought sell signals after March's manic 4% surge.

There's some support at 118.40 and by 118, but the 38.2% Fibo of the Ukraine-crisis driven advance and Monday's low at 117.33/30 are more important props.

Japanese inflation data Friday will not shift the BOJ, at Friday's meeting, away from its ultra-lose policy profile .

The Australian dollar was up 1.15% amid broader risk-on and dollar-negative flows and after strong Australian jobs data increased pressure on the RBA to hike rates.

The dollar was lower against most commodity and emerging markets currencies save for the ruble, Turkish lira and yuan.

Bitcoin was marginally lower and ether modestly higher as an EU regulator warned some investors in crypto could lose all their money .

Only second-tier U.S. data on Friday, but Fed speakers resuming appearances could add color to the policy debate.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

