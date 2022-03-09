BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds toward pre-Ukraine invasion levels

March 9 (Reuters) - The oversold euro vaulted higher on Wednesday, recovering a big chunk of its losses since Russia invaded Ukraine as traders squared positions ahead of an ECB meeting and EU summit, while stocks surged from recent depths and oil plummeted from war-pricing peaks.

Price action demonstrated the vulnerability of conflict trades -- particularly long safe-haven dollar and yen holdings or short euro -- to any semblance of stability or slightly hopeful headlines.

In an interview with Bloomberg, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is ready for a diplomatic solution and can discuss neutrality but the country needed security guaranties and would not give up any territory https://bloom.bg/3tBneQI.

Widespread setbacks in risk-aversion trades were aided, in part, by the realization the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports and UK phasing them out didn't drastically alter the outlook for energy prices.

The euro also seemed to find follow-on short-covering and dip buying on reports the EU is looking to sharply increase fiscal stimulus, perhaps in a more mutualized way, possibly diminishing pressure on the ECB to delay policy normalization.

However, Thursday's ECB meeting is unlikely to indicate a faster tightening bias.

ECB rate hike pricing by year-end increased from roughly 25bp earlier this week to 34bp, though Fed rate hike pricing also climbed from 150bp to 160bp.

EUR/USD was up 1.53%, hitting its highest in four days and above the 10-day moving average line for the first time since Feb. 22, having retaken the major Fibo support at 1.1043 its collapsed below last week.

The 50% Fibo of the February-March slide at 1.11505 on EBS looks pivotal above and unlikely to be cleared without tangible evidence the Ukraine crisis is de-escalating.

EUR/JPY's 1.7% gain highlighted a drastic reversal of the crisis-driven breakdown, with prices getting just above the major supports they tumbled below this month .

USD/JPY, on the other hand, was only up 0.22% as the two haven currencies were both unloaded amid risk-on flows. Nonetheless, prices eked out new four-week highs and are getting closer to January and February's 116.355/34 double-top, as Treasury yields resume their uptrend, while JGB yields remain nearly static due to BOJ constraints and Japanese inflation near zero.

Sterling was up 0.5% on the dollar's retreat, versus EUR/GBP's more than 1% surge to its highest since Feb. 11. As with most dollar pairings, sterling was quite oversold coming into the day and ahead of the ECB on Thursday, favoring a bounce.

The dollar was down broadly, particularly versus recently hammered high-beta currencies, as stocks and risk-taking improved, with the exceptions being the ruble, down 8.5%, and the Turkish lira, down 1.1%.

Bitcoin and ether rallied roughly 8% and 4%, respectively, in line with the broader risk-taking rebound and after President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring U.S. government agencies to assess the benefits and risks of creating a central bank digital dollar and other cryptocurrency issues, potentially expanding the adoption of virtual currencies in the U.S. financial system .

Aside from the ECB, Thursday's focus will be on U.S. CPI, and reports regarding the Ukraine crisis.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.